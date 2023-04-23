The Albany Public Library is looking to add diversity to the titles on its shelves, and after a 2022 diversity audit report, librarians now have a guide on where their collections may be lacking.

As a librarian, Christine Troetschel is always looking at what books to add to the collection she manages, the teen section. She scrolls through images of colorful covers on her monitor.

There’s a lot to choose from, and the library adds about 20 to 30 fiction books and five nonfiction books a month for the teen section, she said.

In the last couple years, library officials have taken big strides to include diverse perspectives in the collection for young adults, she said.

But it felt important to conduct a diversity audit for all the sections to learn where they may be lacking and guide purchasing decisions, she said.

“People should be able to pick up a book and resonate with it, but also experience the life of someone else,” she said.

A new tool

This is the first time the library has undertaken a formal diversity audit, Library Director Eric Ikenouye said. But that doesn’t mean it’s the library’s first effort to include diversity in the collection.

The audit serves more like a snapshot of their efforts, he said.

Collection developers are always looking to expand the collection to represent the community, he said.

That’s why Troetschel was surprised by some of the results of the audit.

“The surprising thing is that we have such a small percentage that is considered inclusive,” she said.

Taking the entire collection into account, only 13% of the offerings are considered inclusive, according to the audit.

This is in line with the averages of public libraries across the state, although not including school and academic libraries, she said.

The audit is a relatively new tool, Ikenouye said.

The Albany Public Library tapped a book supplier's system, called iCurate, that pools data from the collections to determine what kinds of experiences are reflected.

The categories the system used were Asian interest, Black interest, Indigenous interest, Jewish interest, Latinx interest, LGBTQIA interest, mental health, Middle Eastern interest, multicultural, Muslim interest, and neuro and physical diversity.

The system decides diversity categories largely based on interest and content rather than author identification, according to the iCurate guide.

Diversity is determined by the point of view of the book. That’s why a title like "To Kill a Mockingbird" would not be marked of Black interest, since it features a white perspective, according to the guide.

The library has nearly 83,000 items that the system evaluated to determine if they fall into these categories of inclusion.

As a slide in a presentation about the audit puts it: "The Albany Public Library is average!"

Using the database of the collections, the system compared Albany’s diversity (13%) to the the average public library in the U.S. (14%).

Collections versus people

If the goal is to have the offerings reflect the community, comparing Albany's demographics as counted by the U.S. Census Bureau shows over- and under-representation among the library's collection.

In the latest tallies from the census, of the city's nearly 57,000 residents, .04% are Black. But 5.8% of the collection, counting fare designed for adults, teen and children, are considered of Black interest.

The census puts the local population of American Indian and Alaskan Native residents at 1.1%; and the library audit indicates 1.2% of its collection is of Indigenous interest.

Meanwhile, 13.2% of Albany's population is Latino or Hispanic, according to the census. But the auditors found only 1.7% of the library's collection to be of Latinx interest.

Troetschel found it surprising, given efforts to increase diversity, that the audit would find such a small overall percentage to be considered inclusive. But to her, it signified there is more work to do.

The measure between averages — comparing Albany's performance versus nationwide averages — shouldn’t be seen as a “finish line," she said.

Similarly, the community is always changing, so the numbers shouldn’t be seen as fixed goals. The data is a tool, she said.

Librarians use this tool for what books will be on the shelves, Troetschel said.

“The point of the data is to support our effort as librarians and why we are buying one thing over another and why we are keeping something versus weeding something out,” she said.

“Weeding” happens naturally over time, she said. For example, some medical books may be outdated and may not have correct information, or a book just isn’t being read, she said.

Diversity on the shelves

After looking at the data, Troetschel said it can inform her decisions about what to buy every month. She hopes to add more of are books with perspectives of neurodiversity and physical diversity.

“About 18% of people in Linn County have some form of disability, and our collection doesn’t come close to representing that,” she said.

Less than 1% of the Albany Public Library's collection is considered neuro and physically diverse, according to the audit.

Troetschel wants to continue to be mindful about LGBTQ+ titles, she said.

The community is constantly changing, and between grades 8 and 11, there is a spike in children identifying as something other than heterosexual, she said.

Because teens are a measure of the future, she wants to ensure the library’s collection keeps up with the growing diversity of groups that represent the community, she said.

So having a selection of books where teens can see themselves is important, she said.

There’s a national conversation about book diversity that is contentious right now, Troetschel acknowledged. A lot of it has to do with children’s picture books.

Despite efforts to be more diverse, Troetschel said the data shows the majority of picture books still have white children and animals as main characters over other ethnic groups.

“The data shows the pushback is not founded in reality. Our collections aren’t what they think they are,” she said.

Troetschel hopes the library will run more diversity audits in the future because comparing the data across years would be informative.

It’s not only important to have diversity in books so people can feel represented but also so they can experience other perspectives, she said.

“You can come to the library and see yourself, and a larger mirror of the state, the county and the world," she said.

