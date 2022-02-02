How Albany hotels have handled the pandemic

Tourism could rebound this summer in Albany if recent trends hold, new hotel occupancy tax reports suggest.

Albany's Manager of Economic Development Seth Sherry shared his thoughts on the prospect with the Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Tourism is an important part of the city's bottom line, as the city collects a fee each time someone spends the night in a hotel or Airbnb.

Climbing back up

Between July and November last year, the city took in around $586,000 in lodging tax revenue, which is about 75% of pre-pandemic revenues, Sherry reported. He hopes the upswing continues over the summer.

"It's very encouraging to see that people are active and have been out and revenue came in higher, at least in the first quarter," Sherry said.

A major exporter of grass seed, Albany's leisure and hospitality industry employed 3,088 people, or more than one out of 10 workers in 2019, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

From 2011 to 2019, the city's lodging tax revenue increased by an average of 8% per year. But by June 2020, revenue plunged by more than 25% below 2017 levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transient lodging taxes are collected each quarter from providers like hotels to Airbnbs, at the state, county and municipal level. The state's lodging tax rate is 1.5%, 3% in Linn County and 9% in Albany.

Touting tourism

The revenue goes towards tourist-related promotional programs sponsored by local government, which covers the costs of advertisement and grants.

That money is the lifeblood of local agencies like the Albany's Visitors Association tasked with bringing in tourists. Besides writing Albany's official tourist guide online and in print, the agency helps sell the city to travelers, Executive Director Rebecca Bond said.

"We try to provide incentive for them to go everywhere and stay longer," Bond said. "If we can tell them about McDowell Creek Falls or the Willamette National Forest in Sweet Home, it helps encourage people to come and explore the great outdoors all year long."

Since June, Albany reported $807,799 in lodging tax revenue, which is an increase of 3.9% above its 2020 figures and 9% below 2019 levels.

Sherry told the Transient Lodging Tax committee on Tuesday the City Council may have less money to spend on programs than it may hope.

"There are encumbrances or obligations of revenue that go well beyond the first quarter," Sherry said. "So it's not as if it's just all extra money sitting around."

Sherry said the Albany City Council should shore up its lodging tax reserves, which were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The committee decided to recommend the city restore reserves to its pre-pandemic level of $100,000.

Federal data shows 745 businesses in Albany received more than $61 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program to date. But less than $250,000 of that money went to hotels, according to federal databases.

On the ground(s) opinion

Separate from the meeting, Renee Hoskins, who runs Studio 6 Suites in Albany with her husband, said the city should throw more lodging tax money into the kind of marketing campaigns she sees in Oregon wine country, such as Marion County.

"I think more ads are more important than anything else," Hoskins said. "The thing about the service industry is you depend on the public more than anyone else."

Hoskins has run the extended stay motel in Albany for the past three years since she and her husband, who live in Wilsonville, entered the industry. She said their biggest problem now is finding workers, not taxes.

"I post ads on Facebook and Craigslist, and no one responds," Hoskins said. "Money is always tight, but the problem now is no one wants to work."

Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee member Pam Silbernagel shared her peers' optimism on Tuesday that the positive lodging tax numbers could reshape the next budget debate at City Hall.

"I think these numbers show us that we're back to normal," Silbernagel said. "And I think that changes our conversation about the budget."

The Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee members said on Tuesday they expect to hold their next meeting this summer.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

