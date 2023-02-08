In the middle of an Albany trail, there’s an old rotary phone mounted to the mossy trunk of an ash tree.

It looks a little out of place among all the brush and greenery. The black curly chord sweeps the leaf-littered ground, disconnected.

But visitors are encouraged to make calls just the same.

It’s a simple design. The phone is available for anyone who wants to get in touch with someone to whom they aren’t able to speak. It’s a way to grieve, to say goodbye or connect in some way.

Next to the phone a message reads:

This phone is for everyone who has lost a loved one.

The phone is an outlet for those who have messages they wish to share with their lost friends and family.

It is a phone for memories and saying goodbyes you never got to say.

An idea

Mounted to a slab of walnut, fixed to a tree just off the path on the greenbelt trail, hangs an old black telephone that used to be in city Councilor Ray Kopczynski’s garage.

It belonged to his parents and was decades old. He was happy to give it another purpose, Kopczynski said.

The idea came to him while watching a documentary, titled “Earthstorm.” After a major tsunami in Japan, an unconnected phone was used to make one-way calls to deceased loved ones.

The idea got Kopczynski thinking about bringing something like that to Albany.

So, he called up the city's Parks & Recreation department to make it happen. And last month, it was installed on the outskirts of Teloh Calapooia Park on the Oak Creek Greenbelt trail.

“I think it’s lovely and there are a lot of people that can benefit,” said Kim Lyddane, Parks & Recreation Director.

It’s mostly there for those who are grieving, but it’s works for anyone who needs to talk, Lyddane said. It can even be used to share a secret, she said.

An outlet for grief

For Albany resident Michele Perce, it gave closure and relief. Perce had heard of a phone like this in Washington state and wished there was one closer to her home. She had recently lost her mother and felt like there were some things she needed to say.

At first, she felt a little silly, but once she picked up the phone, “something clicked.”

Spinning the old black rotary dial, Perce dialed her late mother’s number. It would have been her birthday that day.

“My mom and I talked a lot on the phone, and it brought back a lot of memories of talking with her,” she said.

She passed away seven months ago while in hospice for dementia. The last few months Perce was caught up in the legalities of her passing.

It was a slow grieving process while she was still in hospice, Perce said. And there were still some emotions she was holding onto that felt too painful to release, she said.

“Being able to use the phone and talk about it was stress relieving,” she said.

She talked for about 10 minutes, she said, and even sang "Happy Birthday." There were feelings of relief and closure after she hung up the phone, Perce said.

Grief is a multistep process, she said. And through it, she has appreciated the support and presence of others. But having a moment by herself felt needed, she said.

"To have a moment of privacy and let those things go was healing," Perce said.

She will be returning to use the phone again, she said.

“I felt like I was able to go to the next step in the grieving process,” Perce said.