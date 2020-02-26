Housing group turns to GAPS for land

A group working to bring a tiny home village to the city of Albany in an effort to combat homelessness and the ongoing housing crisis took its pitch Monday to the Greater Albany Public Schools board.

Creating Housing Coalition has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and the Eugene-based nonprofit SquareOne to explore a concept being used in other parts of the state, including Lane County, creating tiny homes for those who cannot afford market-rent.

In Eugene and Cottage Grove, SquareOne has created villages specifically for individuals experiencing homelessness as well as a tiny village meant to catch those in danger of becoming homeless, single parents and those living on Social Security.

In Albany, the group plans to build 20 to 25 tiny homes for those affected by high housing costs and homelessness. On Monday, Creative Housing Coalition President Stacey Bartholomew and member Dan Easdale told the board they would also be focusing on children aging out of the foster care system.

While the group has garnered some funding, it's still in need of a location. Enter GAPS.

