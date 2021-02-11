Housing group looks to local park for land

If Creating Housing Coalition gets its way, people in need of homes won’t just have a day in the park — they’ll get the park.

The local housing advocacy group submitted a letter to the Albany City Council on Wednesday during a virtual meeting identifying Hazelwood Park as a possible location for the approximately 25 tiny houses it hopes to build to create a community for people experiencing homelessness.

The park, located on Queen Avenue, was included in the city’s recently updated master plan as land the city no longer needed.

"It has come to our attention that the City of Albany will divest the parks department of two properties, including Hazelwood Park,” Rich Catlin, the group’s land committee chair, wrote. “We view this as an opportunity for the city to address the lack of affordable housing in our community.”

To utilize the park, Creating Housing Coalition would have to apply for a zone change to develop what Catlin described as about 25 houses between 250 and 400 square feet. The community would also have a community center, garden area and playground.