House votes to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Oregon

Oregon's next official state holiday is proposed to be the anniversary of the final proclamation of the end of slavery in the United States.

June 19, "Juneteenth," would be the 11th state holiday under House Bill 2168, which cleared the House on a 53-0 vote Thursday and went to the Senate.

Rep. Mark Meek, D-Oregon City, even concluded his support of the bill with an a cappella rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Also known as the Black national anthem, its words were written by James Weldon Johnson and music by J. Rosamond Johnson, his brother, in time for the 1905 commemoration of Abraham Lincoln's birthday.

"We all know we are still dealing with systemic racism and racial discrimination in our country," said Meek, one of a record nine members of color in the House. "But each time injustice has reared its ugly head, it has been met with resistance.

"Slavery was met with the work of abolitionists. Jim Crow was met with the civil rights movement. The rise of racially discriminatory police violence is now being met with strong affirmation that Black lives matter."