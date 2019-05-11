{{featured_button_text}}
A Ford C-MAX will be one of the cars that residents will discuss at an electric vehicles house party hosted by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting an electric vehicle house party at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

To sign up for the party or to attend a future party email info@sustainablecorvallis.org or call 541-230-1237. The location of the event will be provided at the time of registration.

The program will include informal conversation with electric vehicle owners, a brief program about electric vehicles, a chance to ask questions and an opportunity to take a ride.

On hand for the party will be a Chevy Bolt, a Chevy Spark, a Mitsubishi i-Miev, a Nissan Leaf, A Ford C-MAX, a Tesla Model 3 and an electric bicycle.

