The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting an electric vehicle house party at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
To sign up for the party or to attend a future party email info@sustainablecorvallis.org or call 541-230-1237. The location of the event will be provided at the time of registration.
The program will include informal conversation with electric vehicle owners, a brief program about electric vehicles, a chance to ask questions and an opportunity to take a ride.
On hand for the party will be a Chevy Bolt, a Chevy Spark, a Mitsubishi i-Miev, a Nissan Leaf, A Ford C-MAX, a Tesla Model 3 and an electric bicycle.