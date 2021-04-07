House extends narrower foreclosure moratorium in Oregon

Rep. Paul Holvey, a Democrat from Eugene and the bill's floor manager, said federal aid is on the way. Congress approved mortgage assistance in December that will result in an estimated $40 million for Oregon, and its approval of President Joe Biden's pandemic recovery plan last month will make available up to $100 million more for Oregon.

"We need time to make sure that assistance from the federal government will enable homeowners to have deficiencies in their payments and their mortgages to be cured," Holvey said, "without impacting their future their ability to have credit and return to our normal way of life.

"It is imperative that we as a legislature do everything we can to keep people safe during this pandemic, to keep them from becoming homeless, to keep them from losing the major asset of their lives because of their inability to make payments through no fault of their own."

According to a Household Pulse survey conducted in January by the U.S. Census Bureau, Holvey said, 7.2% of Oregon homeowners (133,355) reported they were not caught up on their mortgage payments and 7.5% (140,319) said they had little or no confidence in paying the next month's mortgage.

Republicans Cedric Hayden of Lowell and Ron Noble of McMinnville joined 36 Democrats to vote for the bill.