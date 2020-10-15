House District 17 race: Jami Cate, Timothy Dehne and Paige Hook

“I think it’s a great opportunity to advocate for all of the different things that I had been giving my time to through volunteering, as well as my industry, from one position,” Cate said.

Dehne, 68, has experience running for public office. A long-time resident of Corvallis, he ran for the Benton County Board of Commissioners on four occasions.

“It’s an open seat, so it’s a great opportunity for a third party to jump in there, especially a lot of the feedback that I get from people is that they’re kind of sick of this whole ‘us versus them’ thing. I feel like honestly, of the three people running, I can do the most good for District 17,” Dehne said.

The candidates noted that circumstances and their priorities have changed since the primary campaign. COVID-19 and the wildfires of the late summer have created new needs for the district.

When asked to list her top priorities, Cate said, “Definitely would not be the same issues I would have started with. I think wildfire prevention, proper forestry management would have to be paramount right now. As well as, I think, getting Oregon, especially our schools, reopened safely.”

Cate also hopes to work toward more economic development in rural communities.