House District 11: Glaser leads for shot at Wilde

Katie Boshart Glaser has taken a sizable leads against Nicole De Graff in the Republican primary for Oregon House District 11.

The winner takes on Democratic incumbent Marty Wilde in November.

Glaser led by 3,192 votes to 2,089 for De Graff in early unofficial returns in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Wilde, who is seeking his second term, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in the district, which includes Linn and Lane counties.

The district includes parts of Eugene, Creswell, Brownsville and rural chunks of Lane and Linn. Residents in Linn County who live south of Highway 34 and west of Lebanon and Sweet Home are generally included in House District 11.

Glaser built her lead mainly on a strong showing in Linn County, where she led De Graff by more than 900 votes. Glaser, 33, lives between Lebanon and Brownsville. She describes herself as a farmer business owner and volunteer. Educated at Santiam Christian High School and Linn-Benton Community College, she has served as president of Linn-Benton Women for Agriculture, director for Oregon Women for Agriculture and as a board member for Linn County Farm Bureau.

Key issues she has said she hopes to work on include farms and forestry, mental health and K-12 and trade education.