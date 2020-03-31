HOUSE CALL: GAPS teachers lead parade through the neighborhood

When Gov. Kate Brown announced that schools across the state would be closed until April 28, there was little time to say goodbye.

Schools in Sweet Home, Lebanon and Corvallis had a handful of days to hurriedly allow students to collect their possessions and offer little in terms of answers to their questions.

But in Greater Albany Public Schools, the doors shut immediately after the governor announced her executive officer. On Tuesday, students saw their teachers for the first time in weeks from afar, if not through glass.

"Today was incredible and I do not have the words to describe the emotions it has brought to me and this community," said Kyla Smith, a teacher at Timber Ridge Elementary School.

Smith and fellow GAPS teacher, Tabatha Cornelson, organized a parade through a neighborhood served by local schools on Tuesday to connect with students stuck at home under 'stay home, stay safe' orders from Gov. Kate Brown.

"Kyla Smith and I have been talking about how much fun it would be to see our students," said Cornelson, a first grade teacher at Clover Ridge Elementary School." We saw similar parades done by teachers in other states and really wanted to connect with our community as well."