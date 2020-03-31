HOUSE CALL: GAPS teachers lead parade through the neighborhood

When Gov. Kate Brown announced that schools across the state would be closed until April 28, there was little time to say goodbye.
Schools in Sweet Home, Lebanon and Corvallis had a handful of days to hurriedly allow students to collect their possessions and offer little in terms of answers to their questions.
But in Greater Albany Public Schools, the doors shut immediately after the governor announced her executive officer. On Tuesday, students saw their teachers for the first time in weeks from afar, if not through glass.
"Today was incredible and I do not have the words to describe the emotions it has brought to me and this community," said Kyla Smith, a teacher at Timber Ridge Elementary School.
Smith and fellow GAPS teacher, Tabatha Cornelson, organized a parade through a neighborhood served by local schools on Tuesday to connect with students stuck at home under 'stay home, stay safe' orders from Gov. Kate Brown.
"Kyla Smith and I have been talking about how much fun it would be to see our students," said Cornelson, a first grade teacher at Clover Ridge Elementary School." We saw similar parades done by teachers in other states and really wanted to connect with our community as well."
The pair picked a day and invited students to come out and watch as staff drove through neighborhoods.
More than 50 cars turned out, some with encouraging banners draped on them, reminding students they were missed.
"We were shocked at the turnout," Cornelson said.
Oregon schools will be closed until April 28 under the current executive order. On Monday, the Oregon Department of Education told district administrators that there is a strong possibility schools may close for the remainder of the year. That decision has not yet been made.
"All of us miss our students so much," Cornelson said. "Their homemade signs and big smiling faces is exactly what we needed. I heard from many of our families that their kids were so excited that they couldn't sleep last night. We heard 'We miss you!' repeatedly throughout the parade."
Miranda Halseth's boys, 5th grade Harlan and 1st grader Quintin, haven't seen their teachers since March 13.
"They loved it," she said. "My boys are kind of shy but it was still fun for them to be able to watch and wave to their teachers."
Tuesday's event brought pieces of the GAPS community back together for about an hour but was also a reminder of how uncertain the remainder of the school year still is.
"It made me sad to see the cars because this is what we have to do," Halseth said. "But it was nice to see the teachers and everyone working together so it was kind of mixed emotions. I wanted to cry but it was also happy."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.