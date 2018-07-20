An Albany motel manager was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday with multiple sex crimes, as well as possessing child pornography.
Dineshkumar Ravjibhai Patel, 62, was charged with first-degree sex abuse, seven counts of third-degree sex abuse and fourth-degree assault. In a separate case, he was charged with three counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Patel, the manager of the Budget Inn Motel, 2727 Pacific Blvd. SE, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.
He was initially arrested by the Albany Police Department in late June. According to a news release, the agency began investigating allegations that Patel had subjected a female customer to unwanted sexual contact in a motel room. Child pornography was uncovered during the course of the investigation.
The sex crimes charges list seven different women as victims, and the crimes allegedly occurred from 2012 to 2018.
Patel was unable to be contacted on his cellular phone or at the motel on Friday afternoon.
Forrest Reid is representing Patel. “I’m still waiting to review the police reports,” Reid said, in a brief interview. “We’ll see how things progress as the state provides us with the information they have,” he added.
Patel’s bail was set at $20,000 in the sex crimes case and $30,000 in the child pornography case. He has paid the required 10 percent of that security in each instance to be released from the Linn County Jail.
The next hearing in the cases was set for Sept. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.