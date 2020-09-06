Hot, dry conditions, high winds pose fire danger for Linn, Benton counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service is warning residents of the Willamette Valley and other regions of high fire danger in the coming days.

A red flag warning has been issued from 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Coast Range through the foothills of the Cascades. The notice includes the communities of Alsea, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home.

Hot and dry conditions, combined with easterly winds, are expected starting Monday afternoon, peaking overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, then slowing easing through Tuesday evening. Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended, according to the red flag warning notice.

Higher elevations near Sweet Home could be hammered by gusts of up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A high wind warning for parts of the Sweet Home area and Cascade foothills above 1,000 feet has been issued from 5 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The high wind warning notes that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are expected.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, according to the high wind notice.