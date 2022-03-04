Hospitalization rates fall, OHA reports, deaths don't yet

Hospitalizations from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to fall in Oregon as the state's hospital occupancy signals a return to low levels, according to the Oregon Health Authority on Friday, March 4.

At the same time, OHA reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the state’s death toll to 6,709 people since the pandemic began.

They include a 51-year-old man from Linn County, who tested positive Jan. 26. He died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions, OHA reported.

His death brings Linn County's death toll to 234 people since the pandemic began. Benton County reported no deaths on Friday, leaving its death toll at 62 people.

Earlier in the day, OHA updated its previous report highlighting other local deaths, including a 43-year-old Linn County man who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Jan. 14 at his home. He had underlying conditions.

Also included in the update was a 79-year-old Linn County man who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Jan. 30 at Samaritan Albany Hospital.

In Friday's main report, OHA reported 741 new presumptive and confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. Those cases brings the state total to 696,717.

Linn County reported new 42 COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 26,106. Benton County had 25 new cases, bringing its total caseload to 14,865.

Hospitalizations: A total of 375 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 71 in ICU beds.

Of 669 adult ICU beds statewide, 84 are unoccupied, a 13% availability rate, and 323 out of 4,241 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, an 8% availability.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has five adult ICU beds available (5%) and 18 adult non-ICU beds available (3%).

Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

That number is below the 400 patient threshold health officials say matches the hospitalization rate seen before the case surge brought on by the omicron variant.

Oregon's mask mandate, which is set to expire by March 12, has been moved up based on projections of when the state would fall below 400 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

State health officials have said the mask mandate end date is unlikely to be moved farther up regardless of hospitalization rates due to school districts needing time to prepare for the transition.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 4,037 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Friday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 3,574 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 54,046 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than million. There were 1,346 new deaths reported, bringing the country’s death total to 953,569, according to the CDC.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

