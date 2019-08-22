{{featured_button_text}}
Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers is hosting a precinct meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive.

The meeting will be in conference rooms A&B on the main floor across from the cafeteria.

The key agenda item is a discussion of Samaritan’s expansion plans, with hospital CEO Becky Pape and vice president of public relations and development Julie Manning on hand to answer questions.

In other scheduled public meetings:

Monday

• The Albany City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.

• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Avenue and will hear reports from workgroups on metrics and community engagement and review initiative applications.

• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. to review a mixed-use industrial master plan application for property at 617 N 19th St.

Tuesday

• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main library, 2450 14th Avenue SE.

• The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. and will discuss water rates, rates for the Kugler Hall Shelter and investment policies.

• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall and will discuss the Albany Bike Fair.

• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.

Wednesday

• The Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison room and will hear forest updates and a report on the marbeled murrelet.

• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

