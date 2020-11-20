Hospice to hold virtual service of remembrance

Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care will hold a service of remembrance at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 online.

The agency invites any mid-valley resident grieving a death to participate in the virtual service, which is offered to the community to honor and remember those who have died by reading their names, sharing their photos and lighting candles in memory of them.

Those interested in attending the event and submitting a name to be honored are asked to email outreach@luminahopsice.org with the participant’s name, the name of the person to be honored and that person’s photo. Upon receipt of the submission, participants will receive a link to the service and an invitation to pick up a ceremonial candle and care package.

Founded as Benton Hospice Service in 1980, Lumina is an independent, nonprofit community resource providing comfort and care to those facing end of life, and their families. Information: 541-757-9616 or www.luminahospice.org.

