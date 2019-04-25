Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized 34 horses from a property on Berlin Road outside of Lebanon on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
Owners Edward Davidson, 66, and Carol Davidson, 69, are being charged with second-degree animal neglect. They had been receiving help from the sheriff’s office since December 2018 after authorities received several complaints about horses standing in what was described as muddy conditions.
The couple was charged in January with placing an offensive substance near a waterway, highway or property and a failure to license dogs.
According to the LCSO statement, Deputy Corey Putney noticed the health of the horses deteriorating in January, including showing signs of unhealthy weight loss. In April, Putney responded to the property after a report of horse carcasses and found the remaining horses’ health had declined. Action was taken to seize them.
“Deputies executing the search warrant found some of the horses standing in septic mud and water full of urine and feces,” the sheriff’s office statement read. “The horses were skinny and their ribs and hip bones were showing. They did not have access to clean drinking water and there were no signs of an adequate food source.”
Sheep and dogs on the property were not seized.
During the execution of the warrant, Edward Davidson experienced a medical issue, according to the sheriff’s office, and was transported to the hospital. His condition was not known as of press time.
The seized horses were transported to Sound Equine Options, a certified rescue facility in Gresham, and will be evaluated before being fostered to other locations.
According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sound Equine Options received a grant from the Animal Legal Defense Fund to fund the initial cost of the rescue and immediate care, but further veterinary costs are not covered. Donations can be made at soundequineoptions.com.