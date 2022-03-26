Horses, handlers herd crowds to Albany equine show

Equine aficionados were able to make plenty of hay at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo Saturday, March 26, with training clinics, skills demonstrations and breed showcases turning the air dusty in the main arena at Linn County’s fairgrounds.

The expo ends a two-year hiatus, returning to Linn County Fair and Expo Center in its 21st year to wrangle horse experts and fans from across Oregon.

In one showcase, a crowd of more than 140 watched an Arabian stallion run free. Questions from an emcee were punctuated by loud whinnies and drew cowboy-hatted nods from the audience.

“Who has an Arabian waiting for them at home?” the emcee said.

She was met by a few enthusiastic whoops.

Outside another arena in another part of the fairgrounds, Megan Wenzl, 8, put her hands on the face of a 13-year-old paso fino gelding and drew in a long breath before telling the deep brown-colored horse hello.

Nico, short for Royalty’s Dominico, coughed out a high neigh.

Megan said she had come from Creswell where she keeps her own horse, a mare named Lizzie.

She stood under the arm of her mom, Bonnie, eating kettle corn and had just come from the performances of rider groups based in Beaverton, Oregon, and Eugene who stood on the backs of horses and hung from the sides of saddles in an equestrian vaulting show.

“I just love being a daredevil,” she said.

Randee Randall, standing at the paso fino’s shoulder, said she connected with the breed at the same expo in 2006. She was 10 years old, she said, and completely enthralled by the horse’s famously petite step.

“They just stuck in my mind,” she said. “Those riders — they didn’t move a single inch. They just glided on their horses.”

Randall raised Nico in Lebanon, where he’s just one of a relatively small number of paso finos in Oregon. Although they attract audiences with their fast-stepping gait, they’re not common on the West Coast, she said.

“It’s a rare breed all over,” Randall said.

Her family bought Nico when she was 14 and she still works with the horse more than a decade later. Real work, she said — helping with search and rescue operations in Linn County.

“People forget they want to work,” she said.

If you go The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo continues 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for those age 65 or older, $7 for ages 6 to 12, and free for those age 5 or younger. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Visit http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair for details.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

