HOPE returns from 4-month break

After a four-month COVID-induced hiatus, the committee working to address homelessness in Benton County will meet this week for the first time since February.

The virtual meeting of the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, or HOPE, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As a precaution against spreading the virus, the meeting will be held via videoconference. To receive an access code for the videoconference, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4539455109170776075.

The agenda will include 10 minutes for public comment, a refresher on open meeting laws and a presentation on what the joint Corvallis-Benton County Emergency Operations Center has been doing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After that, the group will begin the task of picking up where it left off at its last meeting on Feb. 26, when the HOPE Advisory Board divided its members into three parts.