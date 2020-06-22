HOPE returns from 4-month break

After a four-month COVID-induced hiatus, the committee working to address homelessness in Benton County will meet this week for the first time since February.
The virtual meeting of the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, or HOPE, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
As a precaution against spreading the virus, the meeting will be held via videoconference. To receive an access code for the videoconference, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4539455109170776075.
The agenda will include 10 minutes for public comment, a refresher on open meeting laws and a presentation on what the joint Corvallis-Benton County Emergency Operations Center has been doing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
After that, the group will begin the task of picking up where it left off at its last meeting on Feb. 26, when the HOPE Advisory Board divided its members into three parts.
Work Group 1 was assigned to focus on data collection. The group will collect information on the local homeless population from organizations that work with homeless people, including Community Services Consortium, the InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization, Corvallis Housing First, Community Outreach, the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence, area school districts and the operators of local men’s, women’s and youth shelters.
Work Group 2 was charged with creating a profile of the existing system of services for people experiencing homelessness and current efforts to improve the system. In addition to reviewing written reports on the topic, the group will draw on the knowledge of HOPE members and community members involved in providing services.
Work Group 3 was tasked with finding successful models of a full spectrum of housing options and services. It will research best practices in providing a full range of services for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness, compare those models to the spectrum of services available locally and highlight gaps in the local system.
