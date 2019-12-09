HOPE holds initial meeting

The new board charged with tackling homelessness in Benton County began its work this week with a round of introductions and a sense of optimism.
HOPE — the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board — held its first meeting Monday afternoon at the Sunset Building in Corvallis. Operating under the auspices of the Benton County Health Department, HOPE will serve as an advisory body to the Benton County Board of Commissioners and the Corvallis City Council in carrying out the 10-year plan to end homelessness in the area.
The 21-member group takes over from HOAC, the Housing Opportunities Action Council, a coalition of social service providers that had no real authority and became a target for community opposition to efforts to site a homeless shelter and other services in downtown Corvallis.
In part, HOPE is an opportunity to hit the reset button on efforts to address homelessness in Corvallis and Benton County, and the group’s first meeting carried a sense of new beginnings.
Julie Arena, recently hired by the Benton County Health Department as the full-time program coordinator for HOPE, kicked off the meeting by asking members to introduce themselves and say a few words about their aspirations for the new advisory board and the work before them.
The desire to move the dial on homelessness quickly emerged as a common theme.
“It’s time for change,” said Christina Jancila, a downtown Corvallis business owner who is part of the advisory board’s executive committee. “If we wait for some other time and some other person, it’s not going to get done.”
Danielle West, a veteran and mother of four who has been homeless herself, said she wants to change preconceptions about homelessness in the community.
“The face of homelessness is families, women, children and the disabled,” she said.
“I think this group has a lot of opportunity to make progress on this issue,” said Jim Moorefield, who retired in 2018 after a 41-year career with agencies that deal with housing and homelessness, including a stint as executive director of Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services.
“I’ve seen how things can change over time and what brings change about.”
Florence Anderson, who mobilizes volunteers to visit homeless camps, said she wants to “rally the faith-based community to get out and do street outreach,” adding: “I’m ready to go big guns.”
And Catherine Biscoe, who manages the Philomath Community Gleaners, called on her fellow advisory board members to recognize the group’s potential to make a positive impact on people’s lives.
“I have experienced homelessness, so this is an amazing thing to see all these people in this room,” she said. “I don’t think you understand the power you have to be the one who extends a hand.”
Facilitator Ari Basil-Wagner laid out a process for the group’s work, starting with a review of the county’s 10-year plan and other relevant documents, followed by data collection, an analysis of gaps in existing services and a public outreach and engagement effort. She said the group could use that information to develop goals and strategies, identify resources, set priorities and make recommendations to the Corvallis City Council and Benton County Board of Commissioners.
