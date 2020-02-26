HOPE forms work groups

The local government panel working to address homelessness in Benton County has split into smaller groups to make the task more manageable.
At its third meeting on Wednesday, held in the community hall of the First United Methodist Church in Corvallis, the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board — known as HOPE for short — divided its forces into three parts.
Work Group 1 will focus on data collection. The group will collect information on the local homeless population from organizations that work with homeless people, including Community Services Consortium, the InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization, Corvallis Housing First, Community Outreach, the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence, area school districts and the operators of local men’s, women’s and youth shelters.
Work Group 2 will create a profile of the existing system of services for people experiencing homelessness and current efforts to improve the system. In addition to reviewing written reports on the topic, the group will draw on the knowledge of HOPE members and community members involved in providing services.
Work Group 3 is charged with finding successful models of a full spectrum of housing options and services. It will research best practices in providing a full range of services for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness, compare those models to the spectrum of services available locally and highlight gaps in the local system.
This was a different approach than the one outlined at last month’s HOPE meeting, when members brainstormed a set of objectives across 10 broad categories and set a goal of prioritizing objectives at this month’s gathering.
But HOPE project manager Julie Arena announced on Wednesday that the executive committee had decided that approach was driven by the passion of individual members rather than being data-driven as required by the advisory board’s bylaws.
The newly formed work groups spent much of Wednesday’s meeting hashing out ideas and strategies for tackling their assigned tasks.
Each group will meet twice in the next month and report to the full board at HOPE’s next meeting, scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. March 25. A venue for the meeting will be announced at a later date.
