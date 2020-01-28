HOPE digs into homeless problem

Moorefield expressed optimism about HOPE and its ambitious mission.

“I want to end homelessness,” he said. “I think it’s a myth that we can’t. I also think we have a long way to go, but I think that should be our end goal.”

In a measure of the high level of community interest in the new board’s efforts, roughly 30 people came to observe the meeting, and seven of them rose to speak during the public comment period.

Most of the speakers were neighbors of Safe Camp, the collection of tents housing homeless people at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road in Corvallis. They expressed concerns about neighborhood safety and livability since the camp opened in July, and some criticized the church for not being more open about its management of the camp.

A number of church members were in the audience as well, including the Rev. Jennifer Butler.

“There’s been an uptick in illegal activity, and a lot of us have been impacted by it,” summarized Claire Pate of the West Hills Neighborhood Association. She urged the HOPE Advisory Board to gather input from community members and neighborhood associations as it goes about its work.