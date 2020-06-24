HOPE board resumes its work

But the issue of HOPE’s role seems destined to remain for awhile, given its relative newness and the challenge of getting its work plan up and running amid the virus.

“How are we supposed to respond when we get questions from members of the public who think that we are responsible for solving the homeless problem?” said Karyle Butcher.

Only one action was taken, on a motion to draft a letter of support for the collaborative work on homelessness by the city and county during the pandemic. After a somewhat protracted discussion the motion passed on an 18-0 vote, with Lt. Joel Goodwin of the Corvallis Police Department abstaining because he felt the language was “vague.”

Also at the meeting:

• Questions came up about public safety and neighborhood concerns given some of the emergency actions that stemmed from the virus. Paul Billotta, community development director for Corvallis and an operations deputy in the EOC, said that there have been new neighborhood complaints about the micro shelters.