HOPE board resumes its work

The Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board resumed its work Wednesday after a four-month coronavirus-induced hiatus.
The more than 20-member board, supervised by Benton County, is charged with implementing the city of Corvallis/county plan to address homelessness.
This was the fourth meeting of the board, and the first one conducted remotely, since HOPE replaced the Housing Opportunities Action Council.
Much of the meeting consisted of updates on homeless issues, many of which have been handled by the city/county emergency operations center.
One bit of positive news came from the micro shelter program. Both the city and county are allowing micro shelters on church property. Eleven have been placed and four individuals have moved from the shelters into permanent housing, with two more expected to be placed in the coming weeks.
During the brief public comment section of the meeting, downtown business owner Maggie Cooper expressed concerns about the spree of broken windows downtown on May 17, which allegedly was committed by a homeless person staying at the tent camp north of the men’s cold weather on Southeast Chapman Place.
Cooper wanted to know what HOPE intends to do about such incidents. HOPE program coordinator Julie Arena, who was moderating the session, noted that the agenda did not include time to respond to such questions.
But the issue of HOPE’s role seems destined to remain for awhile, given its relative newness and the challenge of getting its work plan up and running amid the virus.
“How are we supposed to respond when we get questions from members of the public who think that we are responsible for solving the homeless problem?” said Karyle Butcher.
Only one action was taken, on a motion to draft a letter of support for the collaborative work on homelessness by the city and county during the pandemic. After a somewhat protracted discussion the motion passed on an 18-0 vote, with Lt. Joel Goodwin of the Corvallis Police Department abstaining because he felt the language was “vague.”
Also at the meeting:
• Questions came up about public safety and neighborhood concerns given some of the emergency actions that stemmed from the virus. Paul Billotta, community development director for Corvallis and an operations deputy in the EOC, said that there have been new neighborhood complaints about the micro shelters.
Opinions were more split on the tent camp near the men's shelter. Goodwin said that there have been an arson and fights at the camp, with officers spending "significant time" at the camp. However, Aleita Hass-Holcombe countered that the arson was in the meadow near the camp but not in the camp itself.
• Board members received a primer on open meetings laws from county counsel Vance Croney. Although the board is not a “governing body” like the Corvallis City Council or the Benton County Board of Commissioners it remains subject to the meetings code, which requires open meetings with public comment and timely posting of agendas.
• Board members briefly discussed their three workgroups, which will be required to meet twice and be prepared to present finding at the next full board meeting on July 22. One workgroup is on data collection, the second on existing services and the third on the full housing spectrum.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
