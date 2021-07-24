 Skip to main content
HOPE board has opening, sets meeting
HOPE board has opening, sets meeting

The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) has two openings that it is seeking to fill.

The body’s executive committee will review applications in August. HOPE is charged with helping the city of Corvallis, Benton County and social service providers find solutions for homelessness and housing insecurity.

HOPE coordinator Julie Arena said she wants to prioritize community members of color, the LGBTQI community, and/or individuals with lived experience with homelessness or housing insecurity during the recruitment.

HOPE will meet remotely at 4 p.m. Wednesday. To monitor the meeting go to https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646 or phone 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 919 2938 3646.

On the agenda are presentations on developing affordable housing from city and county officials as well as Connor McDonnell, Housing Integrator from Oregon Housing & Community Services.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

