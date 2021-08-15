Hoop Jam returns in 2021 after year off for COVID

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Music is always something that carries you through everything,” Whitaker said, describing how people don’t often realize how music is in the background while you’re shopping, eating and even playing sports. “It’s fun for me to be able to provide that.”

Hoop Jam features three different experience levels, from recreational to moderate to advanced. There’s an entry fee of $120 per team, but there is also a free throw competition, three-point shoot-out and 9-foot dunking competition. The slam dunk contest is free, but it costs $5 to enter the other competitions.

One team of girls from South Albany High School are competing in the advanced group because they are on the varsity basketball team during the school year. They described how the three-on-three format of the teams makes the games more fun.

“It’s more about playing off of what happens than trying to run plays,” said Karsen Angel, 17. “With three-on-three, even if you lose you still had fun.”

More than just a good time, the event is a fundraiser for the B&G Club’s athletic department. In fact, it’s the only fundraiser for the organization that is directly targeted at raising money for the athletic program. The funds go toward new equipment and scholarships.