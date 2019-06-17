A jury trial started on Wednesday for a man accused of killing an Albany woman and a Lebanon woman in a December 2017 car crash between Jefferson and Albany.
Andrew Steven Lindquist, 34, is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide.
The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lindquist is a former Lebanon area resident who now lives in Silverton, according to court documents.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2017 on Kamph Drive.
Carol Sue Torstrom, 66, of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Diane Ellen Roth, 74, of Albany, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Center in Corvallis but later died.
Torstrom was driving her Jeep Wrangler when it was rear-ended by a full-size pickup driven by Lindquist.
The Jeep was stopped and turning left into a driveway, and the crash sent it into a ditch and onto its side, according to initial reports.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Lindquist was arrested and charged in court in August.