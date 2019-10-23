The Marion Counter Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that it had closed its investigation into a 2018 homicide involving an Albany woman.
Tricia Carver, 47, was found dead on Nov. 5, 2018, in a field off Vachter Road NE in St. Paul. She was initially reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff's Office by her mother, Darlene Borde, on Nov. 5. She told police her daughter was going through a divorce and that she hadn't heard from her since the previous afternoon.
Carver's best friend Jessica Bauer told police she had been on the phone with Carver on the afternoon of Nov. 4. She had told Bauer she was meeting with her ex-husband for dinner.
"Tricia told Ms. Bauer that she had learned details about the woman Lemarr Carver was having an affair with and was unsure what to do," the statement read. "Ms. Bauer said that Tricia ended the phone call abruptly, saying that she had to get off the phone because, 'he's coming.'"
According to the statement released Tuesday by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Carver's ex-husband Lemarr Carver, a criminal defense attorney in Salem, was responsible for her murder. He was found dead on Nov. 7 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Marion County law enforcement said Lemarr had called authorities on Nov. 7 and agreed to meet. He did not show up.
Phone records showed calls to a Les Schwab Tire Center in Woodburn on Nov. 5 from Lemarr Carver's phone. During the investigation, law enforcement learned that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Ramirez, dropped his car off there on Nov. 5, asking that the tires be replaced. Employees at Les Schwab said they called Lemarr to inform him the tires were fairly new and did not need to be replaced. He reportedly told them to "get rid" of the tires and paid $1,098 for the replacement.
The statement also notes that Lemarr Carver invited his pastor to his house on Nov. 7 and confessed he had caused Tricia Carver harm. After leaving the residence, the pastor found a key fob in his pocket.
"The pastor believed the key may have belonged to Lemarr Carver and Lemarr Carver may have slipped it into his jacket when they embraced," the statement said.
Tricia Carver's cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma of the head and neck.