PLANS AND COMMITTEES

2007: A steering committee for the Benton County 10-year-plan to address homelessness begins meeting.

Oct. 23, 2009: The plan, called “A Ten-Year Plan to Address Issues Surrounding Housing and Homelessness In Benton County Oregon,” is rolled out. Included is the requirement that an “oversight committee” be formed. See the website for the full 36-page text of the plan.

Jan. 27, 2016: The final meeting of the Homeless Oversight Committee is held as the group morphs into the Housing Opportunities Action Council. The group begins meeting as the HOAC the following month,.

Nov. 1, 2016: Shawn Collins takes the position as project manager for the Housing Opportunities Action Council. Collins, a United Way employee, is paid by the city of Corvallis and Benton County.

Dec. 20, 2017: The HOAC governing board approves a mid-point update of the 10-year plan and releases its 64-page plan, “Community Strategies to Overcome Homelessness and Barriers to Housing.” See the website for the full text.

May 22, 2019: HOAC holds its final meeting as the group morphs again into a Benton County advisory committee. No date has been set for the committee’s first meeting. It has not been named.