Sweet Home opens its first low-barrier homeless shelter

Sweet Home opened its first low-barrier shelter for people experiencing homelessness, the only one of its kind in East Linn County.

As a low-barrier shelter, The Family Assistance and Resource Center's site does not require residents to be sober from drugs and alcohol. It also allows pets.

It is the first low-barrier shelter created in East Linn County and the only low-barrier shelter operating in Linn County now, said executive director Shirley Byrd.

Back in April 2022, the nonprofit got approval to use the land, called the “knife lot” and started to accept residents into the microshelters last weekend.

Lowering the barriers

Around 20 domed structures stand neatly in a ring, in the two-and-a-half acre parcel at 1420 24th Ave. in Sweet Home. The cool morning fog spills over the mountainside as workers saw planks of wood. Green doors are hinged to orange huts.

Large sheets of foam and lattices of metal framing cover the outside structures to keep in warmth. By the week's end, all 30 of the structures will be completed and fully occupied, said program manager Brock Byers.

The goal is to get more people off the street. For those who cannot pass a urine analysis due to drug use or can’t find a place that takes in pets, that creates barriers to housing, Byrd said.

“We want to try and eliminate as many barriers as possible,” she said.

On site, the facility has bathrooms, showers and a place for residents to keep items.

Even couples can stay together, something that isn't allowed at many shelters since they are often separated by gender, Byrd said.

Drug use is not permitted on property grounds, but can be used offsite, Byrd said. As long as people behave themselves, they can stay for as long as they need, she added.

Being on the streets is traumatizing and many people are self-medicating, Byrd said. Having sober conditions can be limiting for who has access to resources, she said.

“The people you see outside on the streets are the people we take in,” Byers said. A lot of those people aren’t able to get into shelters and there needs to be a place for them, he said.

Many have traumatic brain injuries and are elderly. The longer people are out on the street the more difficult it is for them to find housing, he said.

“Trauma is the root cause,” he said.

A holistic approach

Each microshelter is 8 foot by 13 foot. A hand-stitched quilt with colorful squares lays over the bed, a donation from a local church.

The walls are made of reflective sheets of Mylar to insulate the space, and a small window above the bed frame looks out at the trees along the property.

“Here they can have privacy and autonomy,” Byrd said. “Little things like this make it feel like home,” he added, gesturing at the quilt.

The space is small but it has the power to get people connected with wraparound services and out of homelessness, Byers said.

Staff help residents find resources, and local businesses and community programs donate food, clothing and medical care.

They even have a nurse and doctor who visit to give general care. Right now the room is a slew of boxes filled with band aids, COVID-19 tests and wound-care supplies. Soon there will be an exam table and cabinet decorations.

Getting access to healthcare can be difficult for people experiencing homelessness, Byrd said.

Many of them have had poor experiences and have difficulty trusting medical providers. But, with onsite medical care, she hopes that relationship can be repaired.

“When you don’t have an advocate, you get discharged right away and you are back on the street,” she said.

Most unhoused people are “living minute to minute” and aren’t thinking about long-term care. But registered nurse Patty Oday is hoping to get those who are at the shelter connected to providers for long-term care.

Oday said she tries to offer a listening ear, a welcoming hand or hug to try and build connections.

“We want to bring the medicine to them,” Byrd said.

Community needs

When an unhoused woman came to Byrd’s doorstep in 2018, there was no where she could take her. No shelters existed in Lebanon or Sweet Home at the time.

Since then, Byrd and Byers have done a lot of research on how to bring a low barrier shelter to East Linn County. They went to other cities to see what could work for them. They partnered with various community members, city leaders and local businesses to bring the nonprofit shelter a reality.

Although there have been negative responses to the shelter on social media, Byrd said there has been an outpouring of community support in Sweet Home.

There is a large need in the area, Byrd said. They already have a wait list that is eight pages long. Some people looking to stay at the shelter are from Lebanon, Sweet Home and even Albany and Corvallis, she said.

For resident Heather Thompson, it means a lot.

"I’m just so thankful," Thompson said with tears in her eyes. "Without this, I probably wouldn’t be able to make it.”

Byrd’s own experiences shape her approach to homelessness.

After getting sick, losing her house and job as a nurse, Byrd and her son lived in her car for about a year.

“I have experience with what they feel and the trauma of not belonging anywhere,” Byrd said. “You can lose it all in a heartbeat.”

Byrd believes a low-barrier shelter is important because not everyone can be clean and sober. People self medicate.

"People on the streets are in truama and truama is painful," she said. "They are just humans doing what they can to get by."