Sweet Home has declared a state of emergency with respect to the number of people experiencing homelessness in the city.

The Sweet Home City Council made emergency declarations regarding homelessness during a March 1 meeting.

The action comes more than a month after Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency on homelessness. Her order applied to the Portland area, central Oregon and Lane, Jackson, Marion and Polk counties.

But not Linn County, and not Sweet Home. The city is hoping to change that.

Sweet Home city leadership is requesting Kotek include Sweet Home in the executive order.

“Sweet Home was excluded from the provisions of Executive Order 23-02 in what we perceive to be an error of omission due to a lack of awareness of our current state of homelessness,” reads a letter addressed to Kotek and signed by Mayor Susan Coleman.

A resolution drafted by city staff and approved by the council characterizes Sweet Home as having a growing number of people without housing, a population that is “substantially undercounted.”

Point-in-time counts, which tally unhoused individuals in a specific area over a day or a couple of days, are an imperfect system created for urban areas, not rural ones, said Melissa Egan, housing services coordinator at the Community Services Consortium.

The final number is a misunderstood piece of data, she said. Many people believe the count represents how many people are without housing in a year, but really it’s just a snapshot on a particular day, she said.

Sweet Home has experienced an inability to offer sufficient shelter, and people experiencing unsheltered homelessness have died, the resolution said.

Declaring a state of emergency allows the city to be eligible for resources and funding.

“The city requires additional assistance, and a formal declaration of emergency allows additional resources to flow to the city in a timely fashion,” the declaration reads.

Funding is needed for transitional housing, family shelters and long-term housing, City Manager Kelcey Young said.

Councilor Lisa Gourley cautioned, however, that the declaration may alter public perceptions about progress being made in the city.

Right now, Sweet Home is a leader in how it addresses homelessness, Gourley said. In January, Sweet Home opened its first low-barrier shelter, the only shelter of its kind in Linn County. Low-barrier shelters take in people who are struggling with addiction and may not be able to follow the rules of a "high-barrier shelter."

Since then, police have received fewer calls regarding homelessness, a representative of Sweet Home police shared.

Now there's a waitlist to get in to the Family Assistance and Resource Center, Councilor Angelita Sanchez said.

The city has had to spend about $80,000 to support the shelter, and the city may not be eligible for state funding unless a state of emergency is declared, Sanchez added.

"While we have made tremendous progress, in my perspective, this is in no way fully resolved,” Young said.

In the end, the City Council unanimously voted to declare the state of emergency and request the governor include Sweet Home in its emergency provisions.

“We would like to continue to make this a priority, so that we can care for the health of our community and our unhoused people,” Coleman said.

