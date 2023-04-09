For one night in late January, more than 230 people in Linn County had no walls to hide them from the cold or locks to secure the contents of their lives.

And those are just the people in the initial count.

A family might have settled in to sleep in their car in Lebanon, where 50 were noted without shelter. Or someone likely made the trek into the woods above Sweet Home to stay warm and stay out of sight.

They almost certainly were missed in the 2023 point-in-time count, the survey advocates and volunteers conducted over a day or two, meant to find everyone in a community without permanent housing or shelter. They're typically conducted in January when it's thought cold weather will make people easier to find.

Still, volunteers aren’t trained to knock on vehicle windows in smaller mid-Willamette Valley cities or just don’t know where to look for all of the camps where people try to rest when they have no other place to go.

Not nearly as rigorous as a census, Melissa Egan, who coordinates housing services at a mid-Willamette Valley community action agency, called point in time “an obscene parade around homelessness.”

For the rest of the year, it’s not an average or even thorough count but more of a glance at a vast population which informs housing advocates and policymakers who rely on the January tally.

That makes a point-in-time count a frustration for folks like Egan when they’re trying to reach those who grant funding or write laws.

A nearly 50% rise

Experts, volunteers, policymakers and folks who live without permanent shelter tend to agree that the number of people living on the streets in the mid-Willamette Valley is growing.

Point in time results tends to back that up but likely undercounts people without shelter. And the count definitely reflects trends in volunteer availability as much as it does housing needs.

Linn County saw 413 without any residence to permanently stay, an about 47% increase over 2022. Of those, 235 had no shelter of any kind, according to raw figures from the 2023 point-in-time count.

And 286 of the total were from Albany.

Benton County’s count was 347 without housing — 143 without shelter. The vast majority were from Corvallis.

That will be included in what’s supposed to be the official count of every person in the United States without permanent shelter, mandated by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, and sometimes called the homeless census.

Except the workers of the U.S. decennial census receive a year of training and are paid for their time.

“People don’t want to volunteer,” Egan said.

Instead, the place-in-time count asks people to do their best to find and count their unhoused neighbors. In the mid-Willamette Valley, figures improved under the aid of trained outreach workers.

Community Services Consortium, a "community action agency" dedicated to helping people out of poverty, oversees the count in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. It’s a semi-governmental agency overseen by elected officials from all three local governments.

It coordinates with community outreach teams to find where people without shelter will congregate over the course of two or three days each January.

Those are the people who know where to find camps and can knock on the windows of vehicles.

Dina Eldridge, housing services manager at Community Services Consortium, said the large change from the last point-in-time count shows an increase in access to the folks meant to be included in the tally.

“It’s not an aberration. There just didn’t used to be a street outreach team,” Eldridge said.

Action agency staff said there are about 50 volunteers to cover the mid-Willamette Valley in one night, plus Lincoln County.

Linn County's count was about as accurate as they’ve ever had, Eldridge estimates, led by in-person checks from Community Outreach Assistance Team.

Higher than zero

Oddly, and likely inaccurately, in all of the space between the cities, the number of people recorded frequently totals zero.

Egan and Eldridge said social service providers know that is not the case, but it’s the number that is reported to the federal government because no one is available to count those without shelter in outlying parts of Oregon.

“We are settling for the number zero instead of a number higher than zero, and a number higher than zero is more accurate,” Egan said.

Accuracy is important because the numbers affect funding. Some applications for federal housing money are scored based on how much need a region has for shelter.

Regions are grouped together in administrative blocs called "continuums of care." Benton and Linn join 24 other counties in a broadly rural swath of Oregon labeled "balance of state," as in, outside of metropolitan areas.

Because the numbers of those counted across the "balance of state" are averaged, it muddies reality. So, when no volunteers are available to count unhoused people in truly remote parts of Oregon, the numbers counted in more urban Albany and Corvallis are artificially lowered when averaged out across the state.

HUD scores applications from regions with 10,000 or more unhoused people with 30 points. Those regions with 5,000-plus get 20 points; 10 points for 1,000 or more people.

The mid-Willamette Valley competes against far more concentrated metropolitan areas around Eugene, Portland and Salem.

In January, elected leaders in each of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties attempted to capture some of the state funding made available in a series of executive orders from just-sworn-in Gov. Tina Kotek.

Oregon freed up $40 million to find housing for some of the state’s thousands who live without permanent shelter when Kotek made the emergency declaration Jan. 10.

But Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties weren’t included in the governor’s response to what she called a “man-made disaster” because the state housing authority lumps the counties’ unhoused populations together with 23 others, skewing mid-Willamette Valley numbers.

“This is a humanitarian crisis,” Kotek told reporters in early January.

The governor’s office rejected Lincoln’s request and Benton never filed its request after elected leaders reconsidered the language they had drafted in a formal letter.

Housing production

Only two states see a higher number of residents without shelter, California and Vermont.

At the same time, the average price for housing in Oregon is higher than 41 other states. And the state scored among the lowest for housing production.

“Those things go together,” Egan said.

Oregon had one of the fastest tightening housing markets in the country with fewer homes available to buy. Oregon was among eight states with a 2.5% decline in homeowner vacancy, meaning more owned homes were occupied.

Slightly fewer than one in 100 homes were vacant in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 0.9% on average. Oregon was 0.8% with the lowest around 0.2% and the most vacancies making up about 1.5% of the overall inventory in Washington, D.C., and Mississippi.

Advocates have long known that having sufficient housing, first as immediate shelter then long-term housing, is vital to moving people off the streets.

In Sweet Home, a 14-unit shelter that opened in 2022 revealed more people than had been counted at the start of the year.

As many as a couple dozen had been formally accounted for in the area.

But the shelter has a waiting list of at least 35, Egan said.

“No one can find these folks who are hiding for a reason. They don’t want to be obvious because they get run off,” she said.

