Linn County in March declared unsheltered homelessness is threatening “widespread human suffering.”

That move just secured a state funding infusion.

Gov. Tina Kotek in January declared a statewide emergency over homelessness, freeing up $40 million to find housing for some of the state’s thousands who live without permanent shelter. The governor’s response targeted urban centers like Bend, Eugene and Portland in what she called a “man-made disaster.”

Now, Linn County, along with Clatsop and Malheur counties, have been added to that list.

Shelter and homelessness service providers and local governments started meeting in early April to determine how Linn County can best spend its allocation by a hasty 2024 deadline.

“Time is of the essence,” said Todd Noble, the county’s health department director.

Allocation

Following up on the governor's first executive orders, the Legislature added another $85 million-plus, also for the state’s most populated regions, a collection of 10 counties in seven so-called "federal housing jurisdictions."

A legislative appropriation announced by the governor’s office on Monday, April 10 starts the clock on a relatively fast-moving effort to create 600 new shelter beds and put 1,200 households in long-term housing by January 2024.

Yet another $26.1 million will be distributed across 26 mostly rural counties, according to a representative of the state housing authority, around the start of the state fiscal biennium in July.

No one has decided how those funds will be allocated across a federal housing jurisdiction that covers a vast swath of Oregon and includes Benton and Linn counties, both eligible for a cut.

How much of that cut and the methodology of deciding is still yet to be determined, said Delia Hernández, a spokesperson for Oregon Housing & Community Services.

And Linn County’s total award is still up in the air after the local government successfully petitioned for inclusion in the governor’s Day 1 homelessness emergency order.

Counties included in the emergency declaration get funding much earlier, by April 28.

But Hernandez could not say whether counties added later to the executive order are eligible for additional emergency funds.

Inclusion

The inclusion of Linn County to the executive order was thought to put Linn County out of that share and receive more funds, said Brooke Matthews, who manages Rural Oregon Continuum of Care.

Linn County was among the 26 counties overlooked in the orders that rely on an official annual count of unhoused populations.

Kotek’s order emphasized the counties anchored around Bend, Eugene, Medford, Salem and Portland, where official counts of people without any shelter increased by 50% or more since 2017.

The remaining 26 of Oregon’s 36 counties are administered as one unit by the Continuum of Care program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that funnels pass-through funding to applicants, usually community action agencies or housing authorities, based on projected need.

The mid-Willamette Valley effectively is lumped together with two-thirds of the state, including Eastern Oregon, the South Coast and parts of the Columbia River Gorge that sweeps up larger cities, including Albany and Corvallis, in a region labeled “balance of state.”

Many of those counties individually fall below the governor’s unhoused population growth threshold, bringing down the rural Oregon average that affects Benton and Linn counties.

Linn was among the cities and counties that wrote to the governor, asking her to think beyond the metro areas and the point-in-time count frequently criticized for wildly undercounting homelessness.

Like the name implies, point-in-time counts, typically conducted in January, are a snapshot taken on one or two days. They are not intended to be as rigorous as something the U.S. Census Bureau would do. But the numbers are often used to support funding requests.

Linn County put together a state-stipulated team of housing and shelter-providers, plus elected officials, to lay out a plan for how it can spend its emergency allotment.

“As we know, this is a daunting task, and there are no simple solutions,” Noble said.

The meetings have revealed that lots of agencies touch homelessness across Linn County, but that not every participant in the process is aware of the others’ efforts.

“This is an avenue to see what’s out there, where the holes are,” Noble said. “We have two big shelters and lots of needs.”

Funding should be announced by July through House Bill 5019, said a representative of Oregon Housing & Community Services.

The package included $33.6 million to help prevent homelessness for an estimated 8,750 households across the state. This funding will be distributed statewide through existing eviction prevention programs, according to Gov. Kotek’s April 10 press release.

State of emergency

Last month, some Linn County commissioners were frustrated the county wasn’t included in the state’s emergency declaration on homelessness, so they sent a letter to Gov. Kotek, urging her to amend her executive order.

The original executive order neglected to look at rural Oregon, Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said in a previous interview.

The move followed in the footsteps of Sweet Home, which declared its own state of emergency March 1 and also was hoping to secure funds from the state.

Earlier this year, Sweet Home opened the county’s only operating low-barrier shelter. Low-barrier shelters have looser rules around alcohol and substances, accepting people with addictions.

More than 137 people in Linn County were unsheltered last year. And over the last five years, there has been a 104% increase in unsheltered homelessness in Linn County.

“After receiving this request, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) reviewed the data and we have determined that Linn County does meet the criteria for inclusion” Kotek wrote in a March 20 letter addressed to the Linn County commissioners.

That criteria included:

Declaring a state of emergency.

Over 30 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Unsheltered homelessness increased by 50% or more between 2017-2022 or the rate of unsheltered homelessness in 2022 was 80% or greater.

And despite experts, advocates and volunteers largely agreeing there has been an increase in people without housing in the mid-Willamette Valley, the exact data is an undercount.

Point-in-time counts, are an imperfect system created for urban areas, not rural ones, said Melissa Egan, housing manager at Community Services Consortium, which helps residents in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties out of poverty.

Like Linn, officials in Benton and Lincoln counties also proposed a similar request for state funding. Kotek’s office denied Lincoln’s request, and Benton County never submitted its letter after elected leadership balked at state strings attached to the funding.

“Frankly, that’s a huge barrier,” said Xan Augerot, Benton County Commissioner, citing a too-compressed timeframe and a dislike of having to deal with yet more agencies.

"Because we've done so much of this work already, we didn't want to stand up another bureaucracy," she said.

The governor’s response came after a series of emergency declarations made by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler in 2022, banning camping on some sites in the city and compressing multi-agency responses into one coordinated effort.

Service providers in those regions appear set to quickly meet funding stipulations, Augerot said, where they can lease entire buildings to house people without permanent housing or shelter.

“Our vacancy rates are so low that master-leasing an entire building is not feasible,” Augerot said.

The governor’s office also expects that local service providers and funding agencies work together. Benton County’s response to housing for several years has come out of an inter-governmental effort to do essentially that — coordinate the sometimes overlapping efforts of city, county, community action agencies and NGOs to get people off the streets.

The local efforts were swept up under the auspices of a Benton County-based group called HOPE — Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board — that provided a strategic vision on homelessness for policymakers in the Corvallis area.

It remains to be seen whether $26 million divided among 26 counties will be enough to make meaningful progress, said Executive Director Andrea Myhre of Corvallis Housing First, but she thinks it’s great to see something done for the counties left out of the emergency declaration.

“We were super disappointed to hear that our county wasn’t included in the emergency declaration,” Myhre said.

While she said the oversight is understandable, Myhre thought state officials would be better informed about how homeless populations in rural communities can be hidden or mobile, making them harder to document.

She added that many rural communities have chronically underfunded homeless support services, such as shelters.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in homelessness just as much as other parts of the state,” Myhre said. “But we just don’t have the resources necessary to do the counts and provide the services and housing.”

Acknowledging that point-in-time counts can be an underrepresentation, Myhre said the local tallies are actually fairly accurate in her mind, though more could be done to capture the true numbers in more rural communities, such as Philomath, Monroe and Alsea.

Corvallis

A couple of weeks ago, representatives of Corvallis Housing First, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, and Pathfinder Clubhouse met with Gov. Kotek to talk about behavioral health, homelessness and housing, and Measure 110, which decriminalized some drug use.

While the homeless funding package wasn’t discussed much, Myhre said the governor understands the gravity of the situation in Benton County.

“It made me feel a little better that she spent so much time talking with us about our experiences here,” Myhre said.

However, as Myhre pointed out, Corvallis is consistently among the most rent-burdened communities in Oregon, and more housing is needed to address the growing homeless population in the mid-Willamette Valley.

“It’s not nearly enough money,” said Executive Director Pegge McGuire of Community Services Consortium. “There is not enough money — period — to really do anything meaningful.”

McGuire compared the funding to “chicken shadow soup,” a recipe her grandfather talked about from when he was an impoverished farmer. That’s soup made by waving a chicken over boiling water, imparting whatever flavor the chicken’s shadow leaves behind.

“That is what we have in this executive order allocation of funds,” she said. “Chicken shadow soup.”

At the municipal level, City Manager Mark Shepard said via email he believes Corvallis will see an estimated $5.3 million under House Bill 5019, the state budget allocation for homelessness.

But the requirements for receiving those funds are not yet clear to staff, he said. He anticipates state agencies will put forth rules that will clarify whether Corvallis needs to declare an emergency to receive funding.

Local response

For cities in Linn County, without knowing the county's final allotment, it’s unclear what the inclusion of the emergency order will mean for them.

Many of the resources for people experiencing homelessness in the county are located in Albany, said City Manager Peter Troedsson.

There are three shelters in Albany, and they have been sent a survey this week to better understand their needs, he said.

But it’s too soon to tell how much money may be coming to Albany, he said. Whatever the figure, it won't be enough to truly alleviate homelessness, he said.

He cited the drug epidemic and mental health as being some of the complicating factors.

"Homelessness isn’t a problem, it’s a symptom of many different problems," Troedsson said.

