Linn County has declared a state of emergency due to homelessness.

Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker said they hope the declaration will lead to increased resources and funding opportunities from the state.

The county’s declaration comes two months after Gov. Tina Kotek’s executive order declaring a state of emergency on homelessness. Her order, however, only applies to the Portland area, central Oregon and Lane, Jackson, Marion and Polk counties.

“This is the tool we need to have to be able to move forward and potentially access funds,” Sprenger said. “It doesn’t mean that we will, because the governor made it clear this is for metropolitan areas.”

Tucker said he was frustrated that Linn County was not included in the order, given that there is a higher rate of homelessness per capita in Linn County than in Multnomah County and other populous counties often shown on TV for their homeless crises.

“This, at least, tries to raise it to her attention that if she thinks about Oregon, she should think about rural Oregon,” Tucker said.

The move follows in the footsteps of Sweet Home, which declared on March 1 a state of emergency on homelessness, also hoping to receive funding from the state.

In January, Sweet Home opened its first low-barrier shelter, the only shelter of its kind in Linn County. Low-barrier shelters take in people who are struggling with addiction and may not be able to follow the rules of a “high-barrier shelter.”

Linn County commissioners said they’d make the declaration to support all of Sweet Home’s recent efforts in addressing homelessness, although funding is not guaranteed.

While he would support the declaration, Nyquist said he does not have high hopes that money will make a significant difference, if the county even receives any of it.

“It seems that at every opportunity to make a course correction on homelessness, the state doubles down,” he said.

He referred to the state refusing to fund more beds in mental hospitals and decriminalizing drugs with Measure 110, which has made the drug problem worse statewide.

“They’re throwing hundreds of millions of dollars on this problem in Portland, and the problem keeps getting worse,” Nyquist added. “We shouldn’t be under any illusion that this grant is the solution.”

