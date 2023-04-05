Lebanon elected officials are set to give city police back the power to remove people from camping spots on sidewalks and in parks.

A pair of ordinances up for approval at an April 12 meeting clarifies the city’s stance. A federal appellate court has ruled that removing people from parks and other public spaces when they have no shelter is cruel and unusual punishment.

The decision, out of Idaho but impacting all western states in the U.S. Court of Appeals' Ninth Circuit, prevents police from enforcing anti-camping ordinances if there is an insufficient number of shelter beds available.

Local governments across the region are scrambling to figure out how to address a ballooning number of unhoused people.

“No community can just send you off to some other community,” Nancy Brewer, city manager, said in a Wednesday, April 5 interview.

Under the ordinances, Lebanon can trespass people from public rights of way so long as the city has a place where they can seek shelter. The city is still looking for that site.

Lawsuits originating in Boise and Grants Pass challenged the way cities and counties on the West Coast regulated public property, where local governments historically prohibited camping or sleeping.

After the initial court ruling, Lebanon’s police department, like many across the region, had abandoned enforcing ordinances that prohibited sleeping in places considered part of the public’s right of way. The city effectively permits camping in communal spaces.

The Ninth Circuit in September upheld earlier rulings on the matter and said that people are entitled to keep dry and warm while sleeping.

“It is ‘unconstitutional to punish simply sleeping somewhere in public if one has nowhere else to do so,’” the court opined in a narrow decision.

As of July, Oregon requires local governments to consider all people in their communities when dictating where someone can sleep or stay out of the cold and rain. That includes people who don’t have shelter.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The number of people without permanent housing has drastically increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Lebanon-specific figures were not immediately available, but advocates and social service providers in 2022 counted 304 people without shelter in Linn County.

A year later, volunteers in January counted 448 people in Linn County who didn't have shelter, a 47% increase.

In February Brewer told councilors the city was seeking a site where Lebanon can direct people to camp while considering a pair of state laws passed in 2021.

“You really can’t treat homeless people different from how you treat everyone else,” she said.

Lebanon police have sought to remove people if they are too close to fast-moving traffic, spread litter or damage property, said Frank Stevenson, Lebanon’s police chief.

“The bottom line is we want to get away from asking them to leave and arresting them when they don’t,” Stevenson said.

An ad hoc council task force identified potential sites — including city-owned property near Lebanon’s wastewater treatment facility and a former Oregon military armory — where the city can place portable toilets, trash cans and handwashing stations.

Cities broadly have done similarly, attempting to find a place where people can seek shelter so municipal employees can clear sidewalks and close parks at night.

As of Wednesday, Lebanon had not found a site, and staff were unsure how the city will staff camping facilities.

Brewer said she wouldn't comment on one potential property while the city attempts to negotiate with the owner.

"I don't want to be ahead of the current owner in discussions," she said.

Once a site is selected, city staff estimate 60 days to get the property up and running.

But Lebanon has no social workers on staff and no resources to fund a shelter.

"It's not a function the city can take on at this point," Brewer said.