Albany Helping Hands, one of the largest homelessness shelters in Linn County, will discontinue services to nonresidents.

For other agencies, that means an increased stress to provide services. To those experiencing homelessness, it feels like a blow to an already vulnerable population.

By Saturday, April 1, Albany Helping Hands will be cutting services to those who do not live inside its shelter. This includes meals, showers, blankets, restroom access, hygiene items and the warming center.

Since then, there has been an uptick in police calls and drug overdoses. Now, the nonprofit is redirecting its approach, Director Don Sparks said.

Why the change?

The board of directors unanimously approved to cut services at a Sunday, March 26 meeting.

“We wanted to refocus our energies on residents who have stepped away from drugs and are trying to move on with their lives,” Sparks said.

With the change, Sparks believes there will be less calls to the police and less emergency medical calls.

Lately, drug use has been a problem that is difficult to keep up with, he said.

With drugs such as fentanyl circulating, the “streets aren’t what they were five years ago,” Sparks said.

Helping Hands had been “blamed as enablers” and the decision has been on the table for months, Sparks said. The organization would still administer Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, on an as-needed basis outside the shelter, he added.

The organization is also responsible for keeping the sidewalks clear of encampments, but there isn’t anywhere he can really tell anyone to go, he said.

When asked if the cutting of services reflected the mission of the organization, Sparks said that it was a difficult comparison, and that the early days of feeding people in the park was different than how the organization operates now.

The news would soon be posted at the shelter so that people who use the services would know, Sparks said.

Sparks said he didn’t know how the change might affect them, but wanted to let them know ahead of time and planned to reach out starting Tuesday, March 28 – four days before services will be discontinued.

"I hope in the long run its a positive thing for everyone and some of the people who will be disrupted will take another look at their life circumstance and choose to try to do something to change it," Sparks said.

Cut off

For residents of Albany Helping Hands, the decision to cut off services is upsetting.

Deanna Van Brunt has seen the difference a warming shelter can make. She said people from Florence, where she used to live, were dying.

Without services, Van Brunt worries about the safety of people experiencing homelessness.

“People need those services," she said. "Just because they are using drugs, doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to eat. The warming shelter saves lives. The services shouldn’t be taken away."

Jerry Copeland doesn’t live inside Albany Helping Hands, but sometimes he does go inside for a meal or a shower.

He actually just ate there on Monday, the 69 year old said.

Copeland lives in his car in Albany. It’s broken down now, so lately he has been moving around on foot or by bus, he said.

He isn’t particularly worried about not being able to go to Helping Hands anymore for showers or food.

What worries him is the ripple effect of what the decision to cut off services means for the people who rely on the network of those agencies. And if those agencies will be able to accommodate to the increased needs.

“It puts a lot of stress on those other agencies,” he said.

Added strain

For local agencies, the news means a strain to provide services as needs rise.

For Second Chance, a shelter of similar size, the news means an increase in the amount of people they will meet, said shelter coordinator Kandyce Williams.

The shelter provides meals as well as a warming shelter. Nearly every night the warming shelter is at capacity, Williams said.

Now there will be even more people coming in for their services, Williams said. And some will have to be turned away.

Since the shelter has women and children, sex offenders are not allowed to use the shelter's services, she said. Second Chance would often direct people to Albany Helping Hands.

Now there may be some gaps in getting people services, Williams said.

“It will be hard for the community,” she said.

Similar concerns were voiced by the Creating Housing Coalition.

“It's a little overwhelming, it means there will be an increased need in facilities,” Creating Coalition President Stacey Bartholomew said.

The nonprofit has an outreach team that gives supplies to people experiencing homelessness throughout Albany’s parks and rest stops.

For Bartholomew it feels like another step backward.

“It's another blow to the unhoused community,” she said.