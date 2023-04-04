An Albany homeless shelter is seeking to expand — and after a shelter of similar size recently stopped providing services for nonresidents, staff say the project is needed more than ever.

It’s been about a week since Albany Helping Hands cut off services to nonresidents. Second Chance Shelter is already feeling the impacts of the decision.

More people are coming for food, showers and a warm place to get through the night.

Equipped with an expansion project and the former executive director of Helping Hands, Emma Deane, a plan is in motion.

Bridging the gap

Last week, Albany Helping Hands cut services to those who do not live inside its shelter. This includes meals, showers, blankets, restroom access, hygiene items and access to the warming center.

Along with two other staffers, Deane resigned Helping Hands last year. For a little more than a week she has worked as the executive director at CHANCE, which operates the Second Chance Shelter.

Since then, Helping Hands discontinued its services to nonresidents, and more people are coming to Second Chance Shelter to get meals and use the warming center, shelter Director Jon Phelps said.

“There is a new need in the community," Deane said, "and we have to figure out how can we take care of people."

After Helping Hands announced it would cut services, staff realized there would be a corresponding increase in need and foresaw some gaps in their ability to meet that need.

Already the Second Chance warming shelter is at capacity every night. And because the shelter serves women and children, they can’t offer services to sex offenders.

So they expanded services, making them available at the organization’s office at 231 SE Lyon St. There, they offer breakfast, lunch, peer services and restroom access.

Albany Helping Hands used to serve three meals a day to nonresidents, so Second Chance Shelter, 1100 SE Jackson St., is making more meals, with breakfast, lunch and dinner served up daily. The shelter also offers showers, restroom access and clothing.

“These are essential life saving services,” Deane said. “We want to serve everyone we can.”

Low barrier

In a 2,000-square-foot room, metal-railed bunk beds sit idly. By week’s end, staff hope they will be filled with as many as 40 people.

Right now, the warming center can hold 20 people. They can stay overnight to keep warm and sleep in chairs, but there aren’t any beds for those temporarily seeking shelter.

With the intended expansion, 40 beds will increase the shelter’s capacity by 20, said shelter coordinator Kandyce Williams.

These so-called “low barrier” beds would allow those who are still afflicted with drug and alcohol addictions to have a place to stay.

“People are more open to changes and accepting of help when you feel comfortable and safe,” Williams said. It's difficult to get clean and sober if you don’t have a place to stay, she added.

The project was in the works before Helping Hands decided to cut their services. But now the need is more urgent, Phelps said.

“Just because someone is struggling with drug addiction or mental health doesn’t mean they deserve to freeze to death,” Phelps said.

Tough love

When Phelps looks upon someone experiencing homelessness, he sees them as someone’s child — that anyone can become homeless, and they are worthy of being helped, he said.

“Spending time to know them helps us know how to best serve them,” Deane said.

Sometimes it takes a lot for someone to come inside the shelter and receive help. It’s an effort that requires love and care, Deane said.

But there is also an element of “tough love,” Deane said.

“We want to love on people but still hold them accountable.”

That means telling people to leave if they are going to drugs on the property, she said.

But that doesn’t mean they’ve lost any chance of getting help, Williams said.

Staff will come to them, and often it's a slow process that requires a lot of care to convince someone to enter the shelter to receive care.

Deane sees the designations of low and high barriers as transitional steps for people to traverse. Although the low barrier beds are first-come, first-served, unhoused individuals can work their way into the high-barrier beds and then hopefully out of homelessness.

A public hearing for the shelter expansion is slated for 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6 in City Council Chambers, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.

