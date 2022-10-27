Albany distributes housing money, tiny home advocates celebrate

The state has allocated $1 million for housing in the city of Albany, and after a year, the City Council decided how to spend the cash.

Earlier this month, a conversation about allocating the funds came to a stalemate, as councilors looked at three very different proposals: construction of two Habitat for Humanity single-family houses, help financing 40 homes and a tiny home community.

Who got what

On Wednesday, Oct. 26 the council decided to give $275,000 to Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, $350,000 will go to Creating Housing Coalition, the Albany nonprofit that plans to build a tiny home village on 241 Waverly Drive SE.

Meanwhile, Jackson Street Youth Shelter will get $150,000.

The decision came after news of another applicant, DevNW — developer of a 40-home, multimillion-dollar project — withdrew. At the Oct. 12 meeting, representatives had presented the request as a make-or-break factor in whether the project is built at all.

The motion to allot $775,000 passed 4-1. Councilor Stacey Bartholomew recused herself because she is president of the Creating Housing Coalition.

The remaining $225,000 will be up for grabs for future applications. But for now, Creating Housing Coalition members are reveling in their victory.

Nonprofit on the move

The grant doesn’t change the timeline, but it puts them on track to purchase the land for the tiny homes in December with a 2024 completion date, Bartholomew said in an interview after the council's decision.

The coalition is busy at work trying to figure out the logistics of bringing 27 tiny homes to a neighborhood in Albany. But, in the meantime, they are busy on the street.

On Friday, Oct. 21, Michael McCarthy and Heather Denherder rushed to fill supplies into their truck for the evening route to bring supplies to people experiencing homelessness.

The vehicle was filled with canned goods, dog food, juice, hygiene products, blankets and canisters of hot coffee. A sticker on the side of the door reads, Community Outreach Assistance Team in colorful letters.

“Community outreach, do you need any supplies?” Denherder called to a woman sifting through a waste bin. She knows many of the people at the rest stop by name.

Denherder ushered them over to the truck, lanterns hanging, and umbrella pitched to combat the evening rain.

The group adorns green vests. It’s a neutral color that isn’t associated with law enforcement or other groups, McCarthy said. He shuffled for hygiene bags to give to a woman living in her car.

Names were written on a log, and the group, made of employees and volunteers, handed out a list of resources to receive clothes and food nearby.

Fridays are the day the group visits truck rest stops, but other days find them at Albany parks, recycling centers and anywhere they see a need, Denherder said.

Getting into a tiny home

Bartholomew said those who seeking a tiny home in the village will go through an application process.

Priority will be given to those who have experienced homelessness but have some sort of financial support as long as they're making less than 30% of the area's median income, she said.

She also hopes to receive grant money through the Oregon Health Authority to reserve up to eight tiny homes for people with severe mental illnesses.

The installation of the tiny homes, Bartholomew said, will help ease homelessness in Albany because it would get people out of living in their cars.

“We will be housing people who live out of their cars or who live in other shelters,” she said, adding that when they move into their tiny house, they'll free up space elsewhere.

“What we have done so far is making it possible for people to get dignity back,” Bartholomew said.

