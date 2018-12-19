The public is invited to join homeless individuals, social service providers and faith-based organizations at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Eleanor Hackleman Park for Albany’s observance of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
The event is an opportunity to remember the people who have died on Albany streets, in abandoned properties, or open places from illnesses or conditions directly related to homelessness.
The memorial will include a reading of the names of those who died in 2018, a lighting of candles in their honor, and words of remembrance.
The memorial is sponsored by the Homeless Engagement and Resource Team (HEART) and Lori Stewart Allstate agency.
Donations of hats, gloves and socks will be collected for Albany Helping Hands, Signs of Victory Ministries and Jackson Street Youth Shelter guests.
Cash donations for the Toto Fund are also welcome. The Toto Fund is used to help individuals or families who become stranded in Albany to go on their way to waiting family, jobs, or other obligations in other communities.
For more information, contact Jo Zimmer, 541-704-5360.