Corvallis Police Department officers arrested a homeless man for allegedly breaking into an Oregon State University fraternity Thursday, just days after two other homeless people were arrested for squatting in the same building.
Police Department reports say a Tau Kappa Epsilon member visited the house Thursday afternoon and heard a noise. The member left the building and called police. When officers arrived, Garrett Wayne Caspino III reportedly tried to run from the house, but was caught by officers and arrested, the reports said.
Caspino, 26, was charged with first-degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief and theft of services, for using utilities in the house. Charging documents in his arrest state that Caspino did more than $500 in damages to the building, which had been vandalized by other people squatting in the building just days before.
“There was extensive new damage to the fraternity,” a police report said.
A Police Department representative said the new damage included holes kicked in the walls to access crawl spaces.
Police arrested Lecil Johnson Cisneros, 23, of Corvallis, and Karly Tarvin, 23, no address, Sunday for squatting in and vandalizing the TKE building. That arrest lead to a tip of other people squatting at the Chi Phi fraternity, which resulted in four additional arrests Monday.