Homeless in Corvallis: Even with a trailer it's a rough life

“We’re just trying to be able to stay in one place for more than 48 hours without being harassed and looked down on,” she said. “We don’t all choose to be this way.”

Parr said resources for the homeless are much more readily available in Corvallis than in Clatsop County. She gets her mail at the drop-in center, picks up monthly bags of sheets, bedding, clothes and other items at Vina Moses and raves about the quality of the cooking at the Stone Soup meal service and the food bank options.

“There are so many resources here it’s almost overwhelming,” she said. “That’s very important, very much so. And they have some great organizations here. You are able to speak to someone and they are on it right now. I can’t applaud them enough.

“These people really care for us. They don’t look down on us. They don’t think we are human waste. This could happen to someone else just as it happened to me.”

Parr receives $806 per month in Social Security benefits, not anywhere near enough to get into an apartment or even an RV park for their trailer. Her hope is to qualify for an emergency housing voucher. She notes also that there is a two-year waiting list for a federal Section 8 housing voucher.