Homeless board sets up public outreach session

The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board will hear public testimony on its draft recommendations from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The board was created to help guide social service efforts on homelessness in Corvallis and Benton County. Its work groups will review the feedback from the outreach session and a survey during sessions April 19-22, and the board will finalize the recommendations at an April 28 meeting.

See the information box with this story for how to participate in the outreach meeting and the survey.

The recommendations will be unveiled and discussed at a joint meeting of the Benton County Board of Commissioners and the Corvallis City Council on May 20.

The menu is ambitious: paid full-time case managers; an emergency sheltering system that runs 365 days per year and includes RV and car camping and managed tent camping; a resource center; and increases in permanent supportive housing and rental assistance.

“This is a huge body of work. You all have put hours and hours and hours into this,” said Xan Augerot, HOPE member and chair of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, on March 24 when the board put together the draft list. “Thank you. We’re getting close.”