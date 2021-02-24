Homeless board battles through lengthy draft of recommendations

The Corvallis-Benton County county advisory board working on homelessness chewed its way through a massive draft list of possible recommendations at a 155-minute remote meeting on Wednesday.
The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), meeting for the 12th time, unveiled recommendations in four topic areas, some of which had nine and 11 sub-sections. The discussions, which forced program coordinator Julie Arena to extend the meeting an extra half hour, are meant to inform final recommendations that the board will consider next month.
First, however, the board workgroups that developed the recommendations, will review them next Monday through Wednesday.
The four priority topic areas the board is working with are: strengthening crisis response services and improve care coordination; strengthening crisis response resources with a location' transitional housing options and permanent supportive housing.
The board’s recommendations and data collection are meant to be used by the city, the county and social service providers as they search for solutions to homelessness, a problem which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Three key challenges kept cropping up as board members discussed the recommendations: where to locate shelters and other facilities, how to pay for them and how to staff them.
Board members noted that zone and code changes might be required to secure the right location, particularly if the goal is a “hub” model of numerous services.
“Finding a location is a very difficult thing to do,” said board member Karyle Butcher of the League of Women Voters. “Is there a backup plan if we don’t find a place?”
Board member Jan Napack, also a city councilor for Ward 1, added that “there are ways to accomplish this without a brick and mortar building … and a brick and mortar building takes time.”
Board member Xan Augerot, who chairs the Benton County Board of Commissioners, emphasized that there are short, medium and long-term elements to the location issue.
“The short term might include a dispersed hub and it might be a three- to five-year project," she said.
The most lengthy back and forth involved staffing. Some board members, particularly Jim Moorefield, a longtime nonprofit housing developer, said “it’s OK to say that a function should be performed, but we should not be making recommendations on Julie’s job.”
Board member Joel Goodwin, a captain in the Corvallis Police Department, agreed.
“We shouldn’t get too specific on staffing,” he said. “You don’t want to say this idea requires 0.62 FTE. That’s too far into the weeds.”
The funding piece also sparked discussions as board members noted that many of the possible avenues — grants, state and federal funding, private donations — already are being pursued relentlessly by every government agency and social service provider in the county. New sources of money might prove problematic.
“You’ve done a lot of work here,” summed up Arena. “This is a heavy lift. And remember that this is just a draft. We will come back and continues this process.”
