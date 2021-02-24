Homeless board battles through lengthy draft of recommendations

The Corvallis-Benton County county advisory board working on homelessness chewed its way through a massive draft list of possible recommendations at a 155-minute remote meeting on Wednesday.

The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), meeting for the 12th time, unveiled recommendations in four topic areas, some of which had nine and 11 sub-sections. The discussions, which forced program coordinator Julie Arena to extend the meeting an extra half hour, are meant to inform final recommendations that the board will consider next month.

First, however, the board workgroups that developed the recommendations, will review them next Monday through Wednesday.

The four priority topic areas the board is working with are: strengthening crisis response services and improve care coordination; strengthening crisis response resources with a location' transitional housing options and permanent supportive housing.

The board’s recommendations and data collection are meant to be used by the city, the county and social service providers as they search for solutions to homelessness, a problem which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.