Homegrown talent: Longtime Greenbelt development director takes over top spot at Corvallis-based land trust

The Greenbelt Land Trust didn’t have to look far to find its new executive director.
Jessica McDonald, the group’s longtime development director, moved into the top spot on April 21. She succeeds Michael Pope, who retired in January after a decade in the position.
Formed in 1989, the Greenbelt Land Trust is a Corvallis-based nonprofit that owns or manages 3,695 acres in Benton, Linn, Polk and Marion counties. Some of the group’s properties, such as Bald Hill Farm near Corvallis and Kingston Prairie south of Stayton, are accessible to the public, but most are managed purely for conservation purposes.
The most recent addition to the portfolio, acquired last fall, is a 35-acre conservation easement along Muddy Creek north of the William L. Finley Wildlife Refuge that contains a mixture of riparian, ash forest and prairie habitats.
Greenbelt expanded considerably under Pope’s leadership, tripling the size of its land holdings, adding several paid staff positions and expanding its base of operations beyond its Benton County roots to include three adjoining counties.
The organization also raised its profile around the state and beyond, joining a large-scale initiative to restore big swaths of the Willamette River floodplain, helping to form the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts and taking an active role in the Land Trust Alliance, a national umbrella group.
As the group’s development director throughout Pope’s tenure, McDonald played a key role in Greenbelt’s maturation. Now, she says, she wants to keep that momentum going.
“My biggest priority coming into this position … is to continue the legacy we’ve built,” she said. “We’ve been on a trajectory of growth and recognition of our brand.”
A big part of that, McDonald said, will involve building stronger relationships with government at the local, state and federal level. It will also involve consolidating partnerships with other conservation organizations.
A visible symbol of those aspirations is the Confluence, a four-story office building under construction in downtown Corvallis. When the $1.5 million project is completed in the fall of 2021, Greenbelt will lease office space in the 26,000-square-foot building along with what McDonald calls “a pretty stellar team” of fellow nonprofits: the Institute for Applied Ecology, Corvallis Environmental Center, Benton County Soil & Water Conservation District and Cascade Pacific Resource Conservation & Development.
McDonald takes the reins of the land trust at a time when some of the traditional funding sources for nonprofit conservation work are drying up, but she said that’s an issue that Greenbelt has been addressing for some time now.
“The reality of limited and more competitive funding is something we face every day,” she said. “One of the ways we have been successful as a nonprofit conservation organization is by anticipating those changes before they’re at our doorstep.”
With that in mind, the group has been cultivating new sources of financial backing. For instance, Greenbelt was able to access nearly $1 million from the land Trust Alliance to help it swing the deal for Bald Hill Farm. And last year it teamed up with an unlikely ally, the Oregon Farm Bureau, to gain legislative passage of the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program to help preserve farmland threatened by development. When fully funded, the program will provide a crucial state match to attract federal dollars.
“This is a funding source that could be transformational in our area,” McDonald said.
So what’s next on the conservation front for Greenbelt? The long-term goal is to piece together large areas of protected land to maximize the potential for environmental benefits, from wildlife habitat to native plant recovery to floodplain restoration.
In fact, McDonald said, the group is currently involved in negotiations that would add considerably to its holdings, although she declined to provide specifics before either deal is done.
“We’re looking at a couple of potential acquisitions that would double our acreage,” she said.
All things considered, McDonald added, the organization is well-positioned for the future. She credits that in large part to a veteran staff that has developed what she calls a “culture of abundance” and a positive mindset that breeds success.
“We are poised at a time like no other right now to both encounter some challenges that are in front of us and the opportunity to be creative in meeting those challenges,” she said.
“Right now is a time of both wild uncertainty and wild possibility.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
