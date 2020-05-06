Homegrown talent: Greenbelt assistant director takes over top spot at Corvallis-based land trust

“The reality of limited and more competitive funding is something we face every day,” she said. “One of the ways we have been successful as a nonprofit conservation organization is by anticipating those changes before they’re at our doorstep.”

With that in mind, the group has been cultivating new sources of financial backing. For instance, Greenbelt was able to access nearly $1 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help it swing the deal for Bald Hill Farm. And last year it helped the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts and an unlikely ally, the Oregon Farm Bureau, gain legislative passage of the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program to help preserve farmland threatened by development. When fully funded, the program will provide a crucial state match to attract federal dollars.

“This is a funding source that could be transformational in our area,” McDonald said.

So what’s next on the conservation front for Greenbelt? The long-term goal is to piece together large areas of protected land to maximize the potential for environmental benefits, from wildlife habitat to native plant recovery to floodplain restoration.