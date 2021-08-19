Homebrewers set Septembeerfest for Aug. 28 in Corvallis

The Heart of the Valley Homebrewers’ 13th annual Septembeerfest is set for 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 among the trees at Avery Park in Corvallis.

Since 2006, Heart of the Valley Homebrewers, a nonprofit organization, has used the proceeds from Septembeerfest to donate a total of nearly $235,000 to Linn Benton Food Share; Heartland Humane Society; the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers Endowment at Oregon State University, supporting scholarships in fermentation science; and other local nonprofit organizations.

Septembeerfest is a family-friendly event. Everyone under the age of 21 plus designated drivers will be admitted free. Admission for everyone else is $25, which includes a tasting glass and eight drink tickets; additional drink tickets are four for $5. Tickets are on sale at Corvallis Brewing Supply or online through Eventbrite. Further information is available at www.septembeerfest.org.

— Mid-Valley Media

