Stephen Nasser, who was 13 when he was deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944, will be the keynote speaker during Oregon State University’s observance of Holocaust Week.
Nasser, a native of Hungary who now lives in Nevada, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the La Sells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. The talk is free, but attendess are encouraged to reserve free tickets in advance at http://bit.ly/2Gb4LTK.
Nasser kept a diary during his incarceration. The journal later became the memoir “My Brother’s Voice,” which has been adapted into a play called “Not Yet, Pista.” Copies of the book will be for sale at the event and Nasser will be available to sign copies. Nasser was the only Holocaust survivor among his family of 21 Hungarian Jews.
OSU’s 33rd annual observances of the Holocaust includes these other free events:
April 30: “From Persecution to Annihilation: Hitler’s Decision to Proceed with the Final Solution,” a talk by Holocaust historian Christopher Browning at 7:30 p.m. in Milam Auditorium, 2520 SW Campus Way. Browning is the author of more than a dozen books on the Holocaust, including “The Origins of the Final Solution,” which will be the focus of his talk. A book-signing will follow the lecture.
May 1: “The Other Nazi Genocide,” a lecture by University of Oregon Professor Carol Silverman at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Union Room 13. Silverman, a scholar of Romani society and culture, will speak on the “Porajmos,” or the devouring, an assault on the Romani people of Europe, often called Gypsies.
May 2: “Weaponizing Hatred: What, if anything, can be done to reduce the flow of hate speech?” A panel discussion featuring OSU faculty at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Union Room 109. Katherine Hubler of the College of Liberal Arts will discuss a Nazi-era German tabloid that regularly used “fake news” to demonize Jews. William E. Loges, associate professor in sociology, will explain why hate speech so often finds a home in social media. Daniel Faltesek, associate professor of new media and communications, will discuss a project that he and several of his students undertook during the midterm elections to track and categorize tens of thousands of anti-Semitic tweets.
For more information about the events, which are sponsored by the School of History, Philosophy and Religion in OSU’s College of Liberal Arts, visit the university’s Holocaust Week website, http://holocaust.oregonstate.edu.