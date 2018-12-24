The Natty Dresser opened in downtown Albany in the fall of 2014.
Owner Oscar Hult said even after operating in the location for years there are still people who come in who live just blocks from the store who have never shopped there.
And often, it is the holiday shopping season that brings customers into his men's clothing store for the first time, he said.
“Obviously the (volume of holiday) business is good, but even better than that is the public goodwill,” he said. “It gives us a lot of new exposure.”
Hult added that this has been a good shopping season, without any harsh weather to keep customers home.
Larry Bumpus, who with his wife, Summer, bought the Downtown Shabby home décor shop in Albany this September and reopened it as Oak Creek Collection, said in their first holiday season they’ve made it a goal to bring people in so they hopefully realize it is a place they want to shop again.
“For all retail businesses this (season) is important. This is the Super Bowl of retail” he said.
He said they also work hard to have a mix of things that work well as gifts, including unique handmade things and some apparel.
Nicole Nystrom, owner of the Clothes Tree in downtown Corvallis, said around the holidays customers often need more help than during the rest of the year because they are shopping for other people. This is an important opportunity for her store to connect with customers, she said.
“We strive to give good service to give people a reason to shop local,” said Nystrom.
By telling people about the latest trends or what makes a product special, the giver of a gift has a story to tell the gift recipient, which makes it more special for the both, Nystrom said.
Nystrom said the fourth quarter of the year is always an important time for retailers and that she’s thankful to everyone who came out to shop.
“It’s important to keep your local companies going,” she said.
Tim Davenport, owner of the Shoe Hutch in downtown Corvallis, said this year has been a challenging one to be a retailer because of the pressure of online shopping has intensified.
“We are feeling the difference and not for the better,” he said.
Davenport said he estimated the number of shoppers out in downtown Corvallis was down about 25 percent from last year.
“It feels like the number of bodies is off,” he said.
Davenport said as a shoe retailer the holidays isn’t as important for his business as other for other retailers, since people generally buy shoes for themselves, but he does sell a lot of socks and slippers as gifts.