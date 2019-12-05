Holiday Marketplace set for OSU

The 39th Annual Holiday Marketplace, presented by the Oregon State University Craft Center, will be held in the Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Holiday Marketplace features handmade fine arts, including pottery, glasswork, woodwork and food items, crafted by more than 100 Oregon artists. It is a free, family-friendly event that showcases local artists and musicians and is an opportunity to engage in Oregon culture.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Local musicians will be performing throughout the event.

Those visiting Friday need to be aware that because it is a normal instructional day at the university parking permits must be purchased for campus lots and parking meters must be fed. Parking is free Saturday.

For more information, call the OSU Craft Center at 541-737-2937.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0