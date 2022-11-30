Holiday Happenings (Nov. 30)

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Advent event, 11:30 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Lunch followed by worship led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann from 12:10 to 1 p.m. The theme will be “Angels: Messengers of Hope.”

Oregon State University Guitar Ensemble Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. The ensemble offers up a blend of music from around the world for large and small ensembles. Music from Brazil, Mexico, Japan, Cuba, England and holiday favorites share the program. Information: cameron.oconnor@oregonstate.edu.

Oregon State University Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Featuring brass, wind and rhythm players, featuring works by Mingus, Metheny, Steve Owen, Ellen Rowe and others. You can expect to hear familiar classics as well as some new compositions. Information: 541-737-4582.

Thursday, Dec. 1

“Warren Miller presents ‘Daymaker,’” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Annual winter sports film, this year featuring a killer storm cycle in the Monashees, adaptive back-country riding like you’ve never seen before. The ultimate grass skiing run. Admission: $10 for children pre-sale, $15 at the door; $25 for adults pre-sale, $30 at the door. Visit www.whitesidetheatre.org.

Friday, Dec. 2

“Bobbin’ Through the Woods” Oregon State University College of Forestry Holiday Craft & Art Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peavy Forest Science Center, 3100 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Browse more than 30 vendors selling a variety of items, including pottery, glass and wood art, clothing, food and more. Admission is free. Information: jessica.fitzmorris@Oregonstate.edu.

Holiday Show & Sell, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3; artist reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrate the season of gift giving and support the local arts community. Ten local artists featured in the main gallery: Dominque Bachelet, Eli Boggs, Rhoda Fleischman, Mary Garrard, Anthony Gordon, Jessica Hougen, Jennifer Lommers, Pam Thompson, Erin Wallace and Lisa Weller. Information: https://theartscenter.net/holiday-show-sell.

Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Sponsored by the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library; a members-only sale is set for 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Memberships can be purchased at https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/ or at the sale. Sale of used books and media in gift-quality condition. All items are individually priced. Sale benefits activities at all library locations: Alsea, Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath. Information: katherine.inman@friendsofthecbclibrary.org.

Land Lab Christmas, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 31000 Land Lab Road, Lebanon. FFA Christmas wreath/tree sale. Come warm up with free hot cider, cocoa and cookies.

Winter’s Eve Corvallis, 5 to 9 p.m., tent, Madison Avenue between Second and Third streets. Sponsored by the Assistance League of Corvallis in cooperation with downtown merchants. An evening of fine food samples and beverages from more than 20 local restaurants and caterers. The hors d’oeuvres, wine, hard cider, beer and Starbucks coffee will be available till 8:30 pm. Throughout the evening, guests will be able to bid on an array of items in the silent auction and participate in several raffles. Assistance League packaged foods and other specialty items will be for sale. Raffle and Snowflake drawings will take place at 8:50 pm. Downtown shops will stay open late and offer discounts to ticket holders. The participating stores will stamp ticket booklets so that guests can enter the Snowflake drawing for a chance to win a gift basket. Look for one of several surprise snowflakes hidden in the participating downtown stores to win a gift. Local artist Jan Roberts-Dominguez has created another painting in her series of original Winter’s Eve artworks. This year’s piece, “Treasures,” features iconic Marys Peak in winter from Wren. Ticket booklets are $40 and contain an admission ticket and discount coupons. They are available at the Inkwell Home Store, Rice’s Pharmacy & Gift, and The Clothes Tree. Tickets will be $45 when purchased on the night of the event. All proceeds from the event help sustain the league’s six philanthropic programs, including Operation School Bell, Hygiene Help, SAT Review, Dental Education, RED (Read Every Day) and Hug-a-Bear. Information: www.assistanceleague.org/corvallis.

Opening Night at Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Walk through the forest wonderland to enjoy 140 scenes, two model train displays, a Victorian village and a Santa Claus visit. Candy canes for the children. Admission free; donation of canned or nonperishable food for the Fish of Albany pantry accepted. Wheelchairs available. Dress warmly. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.

Legacy Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Albany Performing Arts Center, West Albany High School, 2100 Elm St. SW. Tickets: $15 at legacyballet.ludus.com. Information: 541-791-9078.

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Concert 2022,” 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 NW 26th St., Corvallis. Program: Fanny Hensel: Hiob Cantata; Max Bruch: Romance for viola and orchestra, Op. 85; Viola Stark, viola; Otar Gordeli: Concertino for flute and orchestra, Op. 8, Aaron Jobe, flute; Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantella, Op. 16, Beatrice Lobscheid, violin; and holiday favorites with Oregon State University choirs. Tickets: $40 in advance at https://cosusymphony.org/concerts-tickets/calendar; $45 at the door.

Events

Ongoing

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest signups, through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. The contest is for the best use of lights in decorating the exterior of local homes for everyone to enjoy and to vote for their favorite. The winners will receive prizes including a variety of gift certificates from local stores. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive with map will be posted on the Albany Explorer App and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by emailing the AVA. To participate, your display must be within the Albany city limits. You must email a picture of your completed light display to info@albanyvisitors.com by 5 p.m. Dec. 5, along with your name, full street address, title of your display, email address and phone number. Keep your light display on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 5 through Jan. 1, or longer if you like. For more information about voting on and viewing the light displays, visit albanyvisitors.com, email info@albanyvisitors.com or call 541-928-0911.

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest through Dec. 31. Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit online. Visit or call one of the district ranger offices to purchase a permit in person or over the phone. Permits cost $5 each with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. Visit avenzamaps.com or use the Avenza Maps app to download the free Central Coast Ranger District Forest Products Map or the Hebo Ranger District Forest Products Map. More information can be found on the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage. Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardian can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction. For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass — which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands — visit everykidoutdoors.gov. Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd.

It’s the time of year to visit the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree and ornament for your home. Christmas tree permits are available at recreation.gov, in person from local vendors, or from one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except for the Detroit Ranger Station). Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas, and each household can purchase up to five permits. Permits are $5 each; online purchases have an additional $2.50 service fee. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for downloadable maps of Christmas tree cutting areas and a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits. All fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then either visiting one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except the Detroit Ranger Station) or recreation.gov and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. While hunting for a tree, you can also hunt for ornaments. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is holding its fifth annual ornament hunt through Saturday, Dec. 31. In partnership with Cascade Volunteers, 200 ornaments have been hidden along trails on the Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts in the Willamette National Forest, and on the Cottage Grove Ranger District in the Umpqua National Forest. The hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. For more information on the ornament hunt contest and a list of participating trails, visit https://willamettevalley.org/ornament. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits.

Republic Services is accepting drop-offs of discarded Christmas lights through Jan. 2 at 1214 SE Montgomery St. in Albany or the recycle depot at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis.

Corvallis Lions Clubs See’s Candy sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 24, former Kings Circle Optical, 1955 NW Kings Blvd. All proceeds go toward eye exams, glasses, hearing aids and select charities.

Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. A community holiday tradition since 1981. Every year volunteers donate thousands of hours of work to deck out the fairgrounds in holiday lights and displays, including more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission is a canned food item to be donated.

Oregon State Parks parking permit sale, Dec. 1 through 31. Give the gift of the outdoors and save this holiday season. The permit hang-tag once again features whimsical designs by Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for $25, a $5 savings The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase. Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. A 24-month pass is available for $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle. Permits can be purchased at store.oregonstateparks.org and at some state park friends’ group stores and select local businesses throughout the state. For a list of vendors, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Elf on the Shelf Social Media Contest, Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 24. Be on the lookout on the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages for Chamber Elves Nick and Holly as they hide out in 24 chamber member businesses every day. Be sure to comment within 24 hours of each post, saying which business you think they’re hiding out in. All are welcome to play. The winner will be drawn at random in January to win $50 in Chamber Dollars.

Giving Opportunities

Holly Jolly online auction, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Fundraiser for the children served by ABC House. Information: www.betterunite.com/hollyjollyonlineauction.

Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20 in Corvallis, has a giving tree for Trillium Family Services to help approximately 50 teenagers. Bring a purchased, unwrapped item and postcard back to the nursery by Dec. 8.

Brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Corvallis is collecting donations through Friday, Dec. 16, to benefit Community Outreach Inc. The organization is asking for coats, blankets, gloves, and hats in all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the Windermere office in Corvallis, 987 NW Circle Blvd., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal at https://helpsharethewarmth.com.

The First Alternative Natural Food Co-op is sponsoring Giving Trees for Vina Moses Center at both store locations: south store, 1007 SE Third St.; and north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave.; both in Corvallis. Take a tag off the tree, buy a gift and return it to the Giving Tree Center in the former Corvallis Outlet Store space, 934 NW Kings Blvd.

West Hills Animal Hospital, 430 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, is sponsoring a Giving Tree for Vina Moses Center.

Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, is sponsoring a giving tree through Trillium Family Services to help two local families in need. Drop by, take a tag from the tree and return the gift by the due date.

Holiday pet supply drive, Linn County Animal Rescue, 39389 Plagman Drive, Lebanon. This is a sanctuary/rescue for neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the rescue is 100% run by volunteers. The rescue provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped and individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder. For more information, to consider volunteering at the rescue and to participate in fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit), visit www.lcarhorse.org or call 541-258-3422. If horses and dogs speak to your heart, consider donating gift certificates; cash; cleaning supplies; senior horse grain; or small blankets, beds or pee pads for dogs.