Holiday Happenings (Nov. 28)

Events

Ongoing

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest signups, through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. The contest is for the best use of lights in decorating the exterior of local homes for everyone to enjoy and to vote for their favorite. The winners will receive prizes including a variety of gift certificates from local stores. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive with map will be posted on the Albany Explorer App and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by emailing the AVA. To participate, your display must be within the Albany city limits. You must email a picture of your completed light display to info@albanyvisitors.com by 5 p.m. Dec. 5, along with your name, full street address, title of your display, email address and phone number. Keep your light display on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 5 through Jan. 1, or longer if you like. For more information about voting on and viewing the light displays, visit albanyvisitors.com, email info@albanyvisitors.com or call 541-928-0911.

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest through Dec. 31. Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit online. Visit or call one of the district ranger offices to purchase a permit in person or over the phone. Permits cost $5 each with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. Visit avenzamaps.com or use the Avenza Maps app to download the free Central Coast Ranger District Forest Products Map or the Hebo Ranger District Forest Products Map. More information can be found on the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage. Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardian can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction. For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass — which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands — visit everykidoutdoors.gov. Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd.

It's the time of year to visit the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree and ornament for your home. Christmas tree permits are available at recreation.gov, in person from local vendors, or from one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except for the Detroit Ranger Station). Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas, and each household can purchase up to five permits. Permits are $5 each; online purchases have an additional $2.50 service fee. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for downloadable maps of Christmas tree cutting areas and a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits. All fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then either visiting one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except the Detroit Ranger Station) or recreation.gov and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. While hunting for a tree, you can also hunt for ornaments. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is holding its fifth annual ornament hunt through Saturday, Dec. 31. In partnership with Cascade Volunteers, 200 ornaments have been hidden along trails on the Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts in the Willamette National Forest, and on the Cottage Grove Ranger District in the Umpqua National Forest. The hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. For more information on the ornament hunt contest and a list of participating trails, visit https://willamettevalley.org/ornament. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits.

Republic Services is accepting drop-offs of discarded Christmas lights through Jan. 2 at 1214 SE Montgomery St. in Albany or the recycle depot at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis.

Corvallis Lions Clubs See’s Candy sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 24, former Kings Circle Optical, 1955 NW Kings Blvd. All proceeds to to eye exams, glasses, hearing aids and select charities.

Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. A community holiday tradition since 1981. Every year volunteers donate thousands of hours of work to deck out the fairgrounds in holiday lights and displays, including more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission is a canned food item to be donated.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Philomath Community Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., front lawn, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Sponsored by the Philomath Chamber of Commerce. Special guests will include the Philomath Elementary School Choir, Mack the Knight, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Queen and Santa Claus. Hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes will be served. Information: director@philomathchamber.org.

Giving Opportunities

Holly Jolly online auction, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Fundraiser for the children served by ABC House. Information: www.betterunite.com/hollyjollyonlineauction.

Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20 in Corvallis, has a giving tree for Trillium Family Services to help approximately 50 teenagers. Bring a purchased, unwrapped item and postcard back to the nursery by Dec. 8.

Brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Corvallis is collecting donations through Friday, Dec. 16, to benefit Community Outreach Inc. The organization is asking for coats, blankets, gloves, and hats in all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the Windermere office in Corvallis, 987 NW Circle Blvd., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal at https://helpsharethewarmth.com.

The First Alternative Natural Food Co-op is sponsoring Giving Trees for Vina Moses Center at both store locations: south store, 1007 SE Third St.; and north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave.; both in Corvallis. Take a tag off the tree, buy a gift and return it to the Giving Tree Center in the former Corvallis Outlet Store space, 934 NW Kings Blvd.

West Hills Animal Hospital, 430 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, is sponsoring a Giving Tree for Vina Moses Center.

Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, is sponsoring a giving tree through Trillium Family Services to help two local families in need. Drop by, take a tag from the tree and return the gift by the due date.